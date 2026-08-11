  • Liste aller Vanguard Fonds und ETFs""

    Fonds nach Typ

    Erfahren Sie mehr über unsere Anlageprodukte

    Investieren mit Vanguard

  • Insights""Events und Webinare""Marktausblick 2026Vanguard Marktausblick 2026Index-Exposure-Analyse""
  • Entdecken Sie Vanguard 365""Die Vanguard Beratungsstudie 2026""Investment Pulse""Ressourcenplattform für Berater""

    Dienstleistungen

  • Über Vanguard""Unser Team""Betrugsprävention""

    • Qualität statt Massenware

    Vanguard gehört zu den Pionieren der Indexstrategien und hat bereits im Jahr 1976 den ersten Indexfonds für Privatanlegerinnen und -anleger aufgelegt. Indexfonds zeichnen sich durch Kosteneffizienz und Diversifikation aus, sind von Natur aus transparent und eignen sich daher ideal als Grundbaustein für fast jedes Anlageportfolio.

    Wir haben nachhaltige, skalierbare und erfolgreiche Prozesse zur Entwicklung und Verwaltung von Indexfonds definiert. Unsere Fonds sind daher in erster Linie ein Bekenntnis zu kompromissloser Qualität. Dabei sind wir uns der Tatsache bewusst, dass es bei Qualität nicht nur um Kosten geht, sondern auch um langfristigen Wert.

    (1) Die Vanguard Group, Inc. in den USA ist weder börsennotiert noch gehört sie einer kleinen Investorengruppe. Gesellschafter sind vielmehr die Vanguard Fonds und ETFs mit Domizil in den USA, die wiederum den Fondsanlegerinnen und -anlegern gehören. Diese genossenschaftliche Struktur ist einzigartig und für die Vanguard Unternehmenskultur ebenso prägend wie für unsere Philosophie. Sie erlaubt uns, überall auf der Welt stets im Interesse unserer Kunden zu handeln. Europäische Anleger profitieren nicht nur von dem Know-how und den Ressourcen eines etablierten Fondsmanagers, sondern auch von den Größenvorteilen eines globalen Unternehmens. Unsere Eigentümerstruktur bedeutet Sicherheit für unsere Kundinnen und Kunden: Vanguard ist ein verlässlicher, langfristiger Partner, dem keine Übernahme droht.

    Vorteile von Vanguard Indexfonds

    Ein einzigartiger Kostenvorteil

    Die durchschnittliche Kostenquote der globalen Vanguard Indexfondspalette liegt um 72% unter dem Branchendurchschnitt2.

    Umfang und Vielfalt

    Vanguard verwaltet mehr als 6,9 Billionen US-Dollar in Aktien-, Anleihen- und Index-Mischfonds (Stand: 31. Dezember 2023)3.

    Fast 50 Jahre Erfahrung

    Vanguard hat den ersten Indexfonds für Privatanlegerinnen und -anleger bereits im Jahr 1976 aufgelegt. Seitdem arbeiten wir täglich daran, die Auswahl und Abbildung von Indizes weiter zu verbessern.

    2. Durchschnittliche laufende Kosten (OCF) von Vanguard Fonds: 0,05%. Durchschnittliche Kostenquote der Branche: 0,18%. Vermögensgewichtete Durchschnittswerte von Indexfonds. Branchendurchschnitt ohne Vanguard. Quellen: Vanguard und Morningstar; Stand: 31. Dezember 2023.

    3. Quelle: Vanguard. Stand: 31. Dezember 2023.

    Transparente, liquide und risikoarme Replikation

    Durch diese transparente Tracking-Methode streben wir eine möglichst präzise Abbildung unserer Indizes an. Wir bilden Indizes vollständig und physisch ab, sodass die Fondspositionen ihrer Gewichtung im Index entsprechen, denn physische Replikation reduziert den Tracking Error, vermeidet Gegenparteirisiken und erhöht die Transparenz.

    Unsere kosteneffizienten Indexfonds

    Aktienindexfonds

    Vanguard gehört zu den Pionieren der Indexstrategien und hat bereits im Jahr 1976 den ersten Indexfonds für Privatanlegerinnen und -anleger aufgelegt. Indexfonds zeichnen sich durch Kosteneffizienz und Diversifikation aus, sind von Natur aus transparent und eignen sich daher ideal als Grundbaustein für fast jedes Portfolio.

    Global Stock Index Fund

    European Stock Index Fund

    Zu unseren Aktienfonds

    Mehr über Vanguard Aktienstrategien

    Passive Anleihefonds

    Wir haben nachhaltige, skalierbare und erfolgreiche Prozesse zur Entwicklung und Verwaltung von Indexfonds definiert. Unsere Fonds sind daher keine Massenware, sondern in erster Linie ein Bekenntnis zu kompromissloser Qualität. Wir wissen, dass es bei Qualität nicht nur um Kosten geht, sondern um langfristige Wertschöpfung.

    Global Bond Index Fund

    Global Corporate Bond Index Fund

    Euro Government Bond Index Fund

    Zu unseren Anleihenindexfonds

    Mehr über Vanguard Anleihestrategien

    ESG-Indexfonds

    ESG-Produkte mit negativem Screening vermeiden oder reduzieren ihr Exposure auf bestimmte Geschäftsbereiche. Gleichzeitig streben sie marktähnliche Renditen an und eignen sich daher für zahlreiche Anlegerinnen und Anleger mit unterschiedlichen Anforderungen und ESG-Zielen.

    ESG Developed World All Cap Equity Index Fund

    ESG Global Corporate Bond Index Fund

    Zu unseren ESG-Indexfonds

    Mehr über Vanguard ESG-Strategien

    Der Wert von Anlagen und die daraus resultierenden Erträge können steigen oder fallen, Anleger können Verluste auf ihre Investitionen erleiden.

    ""
    ""

    Anlageprodukte für Ihr Unternehmen – und für Ihre Kunden

    Erfahren Sie mehr über unsere erstklassigen und kosteneffizienten Fonds und Modellportfolios.

    Entdecken Sie unsere Anlagelösungen
    ""

    Events und Webinare

    Besuchen Sie unsere On-Demand-Bibliothek und halten Sie sich über unsere CPD-akkreditierten Events auf dem Laufenden.

    Zu unserem Veranstaltungskalender
    ""

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