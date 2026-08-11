Investment risk information

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

For further information on the model portfolio(s) risks please see the Understanding the Risks: Vanguard LifeStrategy model portfolio solutions document and Understanding the Risks: Vanguard BlendedLife model portfolio solutions document as well as the “Risk Factors”section of the prospectus of the underlying funds on our website. For third-party funds, please visit the respective provider’s website.

Important information

This is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors. For further information on the investment policies and risks of the underlying fund, please refer to the prospectus and KIID of the underlying funds. For Vanguard funds, the KIID for each fund is available, alongside the prospectus via Vanguard’s website. For third-party funds, please visit the respective provider’s website.

This is designed for use by, and is directed only at persons resident in the UK.

The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information is general in nature and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Potential investors are urged to consult their professional advisers on the implications of making an investment in, holding or disposing of shares and /or units of, and the receipt of distribution from any investment.

The Manager of the Ireland domiciled funds may determine to terminate any arrangements made for marketing the shares in one or more jurisdictions in accordance with the UCITS Directive, as may be amended from time-to-time.

For investors in UK domiciled funds, a summary of investor rights is available in English.

For investors in Ireland domiciled funds, a summary of investor rights is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch and Italian.