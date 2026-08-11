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    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    For further information on the model portfolio(s) risks please see the Understanding the Risks: Vanguard LifeStrategy model portfolio solutions document and Understanding the Risks: Vanguard BlendedLife model portfolio solutions document as well as the “Risk Factors”section of the prospectus of the underlying funds on our website. For third-party funds, please visit the respective provider’s website.

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