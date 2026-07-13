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    Neuauflegung: Der Vanguard Global Short Term Core Bond Fund

    Eine ausgewogene Option für Anlegerinnen und Anleger, die langfristige Risiken steuern wollen

    Mehr erfahren

    Unser Erfolgsrezept: beständige Ergebnisse

    Unsere aktiven Anlagelösungen werden von der Fixed Income Group verwaltet und streben beständiges, langfristiges Alpha bei robuster Risikokontrolle an.

    Und wir sind überzeugt, dass wir unsere Kundinnen und Kunden durch langfristige Anlagestrategien mit sorgfältiger Bottom-up-Wertpapierauswahl bei der Umsetzung ihrer Ziele unterstützen können. Vanguard entwickelt bereits seit mehr als 40 Jahren aktive Anleihenfonds und gehört heute mit einem Anlagevermögen von 470 Milliarden US-Dollar1 zu den größten aktiven Fixed-Income-Managern der Welt.

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    Über einen 10-Jahres-Zeitraum liegen 91% unserer aktiven Anleihefonds weltweit über dem Durchschnitt ihrer Vergleichsgruppe (2)

    Wir streben Mehrrenditen an, ohne von dem Anlageziel und Risikoprofil des Fonds abzuweichen.

    Quelle: Vanguard. Stand: 31 Mai 2025.

    Quelle: LSEG Lipper; Stand: 31. März 2025. Prozentsatz der Vanguard Fonds in jeder Kategorie mit Mehrrenditen gegenüber dem Durchschnitt ihrer Vergleichsgruppe (weltweit). Über den 10-Jahres-Zeitraum konnten 42 von 46 Anleihefonds bessere Renditen erwirtschaften als der durchschnittliche Wettbewerbsfonds. Für andere Zeiträume können die Ergebnisse abweichen. Für den Vergleich wurden ausschließlich Fonds mit einer Laufzeit von mindestens zehn Jahren berücksichtigt. Nicht alle in den Daten enthaltenen Fonds sind in Europa verfügbar.


    Die hier aufgeführten Performancedaten stellen die Wertentwicklung der Vergangenheit dar und sind daher keine Garantie für zukünftige Erträge. Alle Anlagen sind mit Risiken behaftet.

    Active Fixed Income à la Vanguard Ansatz  

    Auf Erfolg programmiert

    Kompetenz

    Hohe Spezialisierung und Teamarbeit bilden Grundlage unserer Anlageprozesse.

    Genaue Marktabbildung

    Wir streben Mehrrenditen an, ohne von dem Anlageziel und Risikoprofil des Fonds abzuweichen.

    Kosteneffizienz

    Dank unserer Größenvorteile und der genossenschaftsähnlichen Struktur der Vanguard Group in den USA3 können wir unseren Kundinnen und Kunden niedrigere Kosten anbieten, sodass ihnen mehr von ihrer Rendite bleibt.

    Diversifiziertes Alpha

    Wir verlassen uns nicht auf konzentrierte Risikopositionen, sondern streben Mehrrenditen durch diversifizierte Portfolios mit hohen Information Ratios an.

    Intelligentes Risikoverhalten

    Risikooptimierung ist integraler Bestandteil unserer Anlageprozesse, und dank niedrigerer Gebühren können wir kosteneffizient und ohne exzessive Risiken Netto-Alpha schöpfen.

    Die Vanguard Group (VGI) gehört den Vanguard Fonds und ETFs mit Domizil in den USA. Zwar können wir die Eigentümerstruktur der VGI außerhalb der USA nicht kopieren; doch wir glauben, dass die einzigartige genossenschaftliche Struktur der Gruppe die Interessen von Vanguard auch mit den Interessen unserer Kunden in anderen Ländern in Einklang bringt.

    Mehr über unsere aktiven Anleihestrategien

    Die aktiven Vanguard Anleihefonds

    Erfahren Sie mehr über unsere kosteneffizienten aktiven Anleihestrategien.

     Broschüre herunterladen (Broschüre in englischer Sprache.)

    Aktive Vanguard Anleihenfonds

    Vanguard Global Core und Global Strategic Bond Funds

    Zwei Grundbausteine für Anleiheportfolios, die beständige Mehrrenditen gegenüber ihrer Benchmark anstreben.

    Mehr über die Fonds

    Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund

    Ein global diversifiziertes Portfolio aus Investment-Grade-Unternehmensanleihen für Mehrrenditen durch Bottom-up-Wertpapierauswahl und sorgfältige Kreditanalyse.

    Mehr über den Global Credit Bond Fund

    Fondsinformationen

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    Vanguard Global Short-Term Core Bond Fund

    Eine ausgewogene Option für Anlegerinnen und Anleger, die langfristige Risiken steuern wollen  

    Mehr über den Global Short-Term Core Bond Fund

    Fondsinformationen

    Vanguard Emerging Markets Bond Fund

    Ein Fonds für Schwellenländeranleihen, der Mehrrenditen aus diversifizierten Alpha-Quellen anstrebt und gleichzeitig das Risiko größerer Verluste vermeiden soll.

    Mehr über den Emerging Markets Bond Fund

    Fondsinformationen

    Der Wert der Investitionen und die daraus resultierenden Erträge können steigen oder fallen, und Investoren können Verluste auf ihrer Investitionen erleiden.

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    Anlageprodukte für Ihr Unternehmen – und für Ihre Kunden

    Erfahren Sie mehr über unsere erstklassigen und kosteneffizienten Fonds und Modellportfolios.

    Entdecken Sie unsere Anlagelösungen
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    Informationen und Webinare zu aktiven Strategien bei Obligationen

    Juli 13, 2026 3 min

    Wie stellen vor: den neuen aktiven Vanguard Obligationenfonds

    In einem Umfeld höherer Zinsen kann der neue Global Short-Term Core Bond Fund von Vanguard zur Optimierung der Portfoliorendite beitragen.
    Juli 1, 2026 3 min

    An der Schnittstelle von Geopolitik, Geldpolitik und strukturellem Wandel

    Zentralbanken müssen Preisstabilität und Wachstum gegeneinander abwägen. Für aktive Investoren entstehen durch die geldpolitische Entkopplung neue Chancen.
    Juni 2, 2026 3 min

    Das komplexe Lagebild der Weltwirtschaft

    Steigende Inflation scheint das Wachstum kaum zu belasten, doch für aktive Investoren ist das Bild weniger eindeutig.
    Mai 6, 2026 3 min

    Anleihemärkte: Chancen durch Streuung

    Höhere Energiepreise und politische Unsicherheit verstärken die Streuung an den Anleihemärkten. So entsteht Potenzial für aktive Investoren, die auf Qualität setzen.
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    Events und Webinare

    Live oder On-Demand – spannende Events für Sie, von Marktthemen bis zu Portfolio- und Verhaltenscoaching.

    Zu unserem Veranstaltungskalender
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