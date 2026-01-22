More than 160 Swiss independent wealth managers shared insights into their approaches to strategic asset allocation, portfolio implementation and fund selection as well as sustainable investing.
For the first time this year, wealth managers were also asked to identify the top five strategies they use for generating alpha in their portfolios.
Strategic asset allocation and single security selection are key.
Equities overweighted; Swiss and European equities slightly increased.
Steady preference for direct investments on the bond side and for funds/ ETFs on the equity side – with some exceptions, e.g., Swiss equities.