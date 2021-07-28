Lukas Willi, CFA, CAIA is a Senior Sales Executive with responsibility in wholesale distribution in the German-speaking region of Switzerland and Liechtenstein. He joined Vanguard in 2024 from Franklin Templeton, where he held different business development and client relationship roles across EMEA and APAC over the course of nine years, most recently as a Global Financial Institutions Director based in Singapore. Prior to his time at Franklin Templeton, Lukas was with UBS for over a decade, predominantly in its Global Wealth Management division.

Lukas holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Major in Banking and Finance from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. He is a CFA Charterholder and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).