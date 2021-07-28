  • Product type

    Roger Bootz
Head of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, managing officer
    Roger Bootz

    Head of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, managing officer

    Roger Bootz is the head of business development for Switzerland and Liechtenstein and the managing officer of Vanguard’s Swiss office. He joined Vanguard from DWS, where he held multiple roles over the last eight years, most recently as head of Sales Advisory EMEA ex Germany. Prior to his time at DWS, Mr. Bootz was in senior roles with UBS, Societe Generale and Stoxx. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in Banking and Finance from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences, Winterthur (ZHAW).
    Manon Duez, CFA
Senior sales executive
    Manon Duez, CFA

    Senior sales executive

    Manon Duez, CFA joined Vanguard in April 2021 as a Senior Sales Executive for the Romandie, covering private banks, family offices and independent wealth managers. Prior to joining Vanguard, she spent 6.5 years at CdR Capital SA, a wealth manager boutique in Geneva as Investment Director, responsible for discretionary portfolio management, fund selection and implementation. Manon initially started her career in London with Morgan Stanley in the Investment Banking division, as an analyst advising on M&A and IPOs in the European Luxury and Retail space. In July 2012 she moved across to Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management providing advisory and execution services to HNWIs in Geneva. Manon graduated in 2010 with a joint Master of Sciences (MSc.) in Finance & Strategy from IEP Paris (Sciences-Po) with a major in International Political Economy from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Manon took part in an international exchange semester with Georges Washington University during her bachelor and spent a year studying at NYU Stern School of Business. She is a CFA Charterholder since June 2014 and a member of the CFA Society Switzerland. Manon recently completed a Leadership Essentials course with IMD in Lausanne and obtained her CFA Certificate in ESG Investing in September 2021.

    Jonathan Decurtins
Senior sales executive
    Jonathan Decurtins

    Senior sales executive

    Jonathan Decurtins is a Senior Sales Executive with responsibility in wholesale distribution and independent wealth managers in the German- and Italian-speaking regions of Switzerland as well as Liechtenstein. He joined Vanguard in 2022 from Zürcher Kantonalbank, where he was a relationship manager responsible for serving clients domiciled in the United Kingdom. Prior to that, he spent three years at Invesco as ETF Sales Manager for Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Before moving to Invesco, Jonathan worked as a relationship manager for index solutions at RobecoSAM and as an investment consultant for index funds in asset management at Zürcher Kantonalbank. Jonathan holds a Master of Advanced Studies in Applied History from University of Zurich as well a Professional Bachelor degree in Banking and Finance from Höhere Fachschule Banking & Finance in Zurich.
    Lukas Willi, CFA, CAIA
Senior sales executive
    Lukas Willi, CFA, CAIA

    Senior sales executive

    Lukas Willi, CFA, CAIA is a Senior Sales Executive with responsibility in wholesale distribution in the German-speaking region of Switzerland and Liechtenstein. He joined Vanguard in 2024 from Franklin Templeton, where he held different business development and client relationship roles across EMEA and APAC over the course of nine years, most recently as a Global Financial Institutions Director based in Singapore. Prior to his time at Franklin Templeton, Lukas was with UBS for over a decade, predominantly in its Global Wealth Management division.

    Lukas holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Major in Banking and Finance from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. He is a CFA Charterholder and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

    Abdullah Mohammed
Sales executive
    Abdullah Mohammed

    Sales executive

    Abdullah Mohammed is a Sales Executive in the Swiss business development team of Vanguard. He is responsible for the client segments of private wealth managers, multi-family offices, regional banks and partnerships in the German-speaking part of Switzerland. Abdullah joined Vanguard in 2020. Prior to joining Vanguard, he was Manager Fund Sales at Flossbach von Storch for over two years covering wholesale clients across Switzerland. Before Abdullah became Manager Fund Sales, he was working for the independent research company Morningstar for more than nine years holding different roles including in Marketing and Specialist Sales for the EMEA region. Abdullah holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Business Administration from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences with specialization in General Management. He also took part in the Antai Global Program at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
    Petra Schilter
Office manager
    Petra Schilter

    Office manager

    Petra Schilter is the Office Manager and Sales Support in Switzerland and supports the Swiss business development team of Vanguard. She joined Vanguard in February 2023. Prior to this, Petra Schilter worked for 13 years for FactSet Switzerland AG in Zurich in a similar role. After finishing commercial school, Petra started her career at Ernst & Young and worked there for 10 years, next she moved to PWC for 2 years and changed after that to Thomson Reuters for 6 years.
    Orvil Frey
Marketing program manager Switzerland & France
    Orvil Frey

    Marketing program manager Switzerland & France

    Orvil Frey joined Vanguard in February 2023 as a Marketing Program Manager for Switzerland and France. Prior to joining Vanguard, he spent more than nine years at UBS Asset Management, most recently as Head of Marketing UBS ETF and Index Funds and previously as Head of Marketing UBS Platform Services. Orvil also held various positions with Credit Suisse Asset Management, where he spent almost six years. Orvil earned a Master of Science degree in Geography from the University of Zurich. He is also a Qualified Swiss Fund Officer FA/IAF. Orvil recently earned several Certificates of Advanced Studies (CAS) in Marketing Automation, Social Media & Content Marketing and Digital Marketing from Hochschule für Wirtschaft Zürich (HWZ).

    Press contacts

    This page is intended for use by journalists in their professional capacity. If you need additional information, please contact the media relations representative.

    Christian Pickel, Head of Continental European PR

    Tel: + 49 (69) 8088 3105

    Email: christian.pickel@vanguard.com

    IRF Reputation AG

    Tel: +41 43 244 81 44

    Email: vanguard@irf-reputation.ch