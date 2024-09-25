  • Product type

    Aug 7, 2024

    Four charts to coach your clients through market turbulence

    When markets are selling off, these volatility-related charts can help provide perspective to reassure clients to remain calm and stay the course.

    Read more
    Aug 14, 2024

    Fixed income monthly update: Weaker economic data boosts bond markets

    The key themes in global bond markets over the past month.
    Active investing
    Aug 8, 2024

    Equity and bond ETFs both see inflows in July

    Read Vanguard's latest monthly summary of flows in the European ETF market.
    Market commentary
    Aug 7, 2024

    How interest rate moves drive bond returns

    As markets and financial media clamour over major central banks’ interest rate decisions, we explore the impact of rate moves on bond returns.
    Portfolio constructionMarket commentary

    The Vanguard difference

    Our unique mutual ownership structure in the US, where we are owned by our clients*, means our interests are aligned with those of our investors globally. It is this structure that underpins our core purpose, which is to take a stand for all investors, treat them fairly and give them the best chance for investment success. Read our guides to discover the true Vanguard difference.

    Our philosophy

    Read more about what makes Vanguard different.

    Our principles

    Discover our four principles for investment success.

    Our story

    Get the quick overview of who Vanguard is.

    The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's US-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds in turn are owned by their investors.