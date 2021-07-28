At Vanguard we believe in offering clients the best chance of investment success. We think we can achieve this through low costs, straightforward products and being aligned with our clients' goals.

My name is Sean Hagerty. I'm the managing director of Vanguard Europe.

We're a different kind of investment company. We believe in making money for investors, not from them. Thanks to our mutual ownership in the US, we're in a position to keep costs low without compromising on quality. Our investors keep more of their returns and can potentially earn more over time.

We build straightforward products, presented in a plain-talking manner. Our funds offer easy access to a diversified range of assets. The funds we offer, the services we provide, every decision we make, is designed to benefit you, the client.

Vanguard was founded in 1975 and it is now one of the largest asset managers in the world. We think our growth over the last 40 years comes from taking a stand for all investors and treating them fairly. We are committed to bringing our UK and European clients the same benefits that have driven our growth globally.

The 'Vanguard difference' is helping millions of investors around the world. I hope we can help you to achieve investment success.

Thank you for listening.