    Vanguard is a different kind of investment company. It was founded in the United States in 1975 on a simple but revolutionary idea: that an investment company should manage its funds solely in the interests of its clients.

    This is a philosophy that has helped millions of people around the world to achieve their goals with low-cost, uncomplicated investments.

    It's what we stand for: value to investors.

    Vanguard facts and figures

    Headquarters

    Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, USA

    Chairman and CEO

    Mortimer J. Buckley

    Funds offered

    208 in the US, and 215 funds in markets outside the US

    Founded in

    1975

    Global AUM

    USD 9.3 trillion*

    Ownership

    Client owned**

    Number of employees

    20,000 worldwide***

    *Data as of 31 May 2024. Monetary figures are in US dollars. 

    **The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's US-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds in turn are owned by their investors. 

    *** Crew headcount updated annually as of 31 December 2023.

    Low cost, uncomplicated investments

    Investors can't control the markets, but they can control costs. Every pound paid in fees is a pound less of potential return. That is why we focus on low-cost, uncomplicated funds that can help investors meet their long-term goals. Explore our range below.

    Gain low-cost access to talented investment teams

    Active funds

    Gain low-cost access to talented investment teams

    Build a low-cost core to your portfolio

    Index funds

    Build a low-cost core to your portfolio

    Discover liquid, versatile access to the core markets

    ETFs

    Discover liquid, versatile access to the core markets

    Live adviser briefings

    Meet our local team

    We are committed to helping our clients bring value to investors.

    Live adviser briefings

    Support for our clients

    We are committed to helping our clients bring value to investors. That is why we offer live digital briefings, in-depth articles, and regularly updated commentary to help our clients navigate the markets and build better portfolios for their investors.

    The Vanguard difference

    Our unique mutual ownership structure in the US, where we are owned by our clients*, means our interests are aligned with those of our investors globally. It is this structure that underpins our core purpose, which is to take a stand for all investors, treat them fairly and give them the best chance for investment success. Read our guides to discover the true Vanguard difference.

    Discover our four principles for investment success.

    Our principles

    Discover our four principles for investment success.

    Get the quick overview of who Vanguard is.

    Our story

    Get the quick overview of who Vanguard is.

    Read more about what makes Vanguard different.

    Our philosophy

    Read more about what makes Vanguard different.

    *The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's US-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds in turn are owned by their investors.