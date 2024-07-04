  • Product type

    Vanguard is a pioneer of index funds, having developed the first ever index fund for individual investors in 1976. Low-cost and simple by nature, index investing can be the ideal foundation for almost any investment portfolio, helping to achieve broad diversification.

    We've built a sustainable, scaled and successful global index offering that is based on an uncompromising commitment to quality. We also recognise that, although it's important, quality isn't just about cost, it's about long-term value.

    1. Rather than being publicly traded or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc., in the United States is owned by Vanguard's US-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by their investors. This unique mutual structure aligns our interests with those of our investors and drives the culture, philosophy and policies throughout the Vanguard organisation worldwide. In Europe Vanguard leverages the scale, experience and resources of our established global business. Vanguard's ownership structure means that our clients don't have to worry that we'll be acquired. The company they invest with today will continue to serve them in the future.

    Why invest in Vanguard index funds?

    An enviable cost advantage

    The average expense ratio across our index mutual funds globally is 72% less than the industry average2.

    Depth and breadth

    More than USD 6.9 trillion in assets in equity, bond and balanced index funds globally, as at 31 December 20233.

    Nearly 50 years of experience

    We launched the first index fund for individual investors in 1976, and we've been perfecting our benchmark selection and tracking skills every day since.

    2. Vanguard average ongoing charge figure (OCF): 0.05%. Industry average expense ratio: 0.18%. All averages are for index mutual funds and are asset-weighted. Industry average excludes Vanguard. Sources: Vanguard and Morningstar, as at 31 December 2023.

    3. Source: Vanguard. Data as at 31 December 2023.

    Transparent, liquid and low-risk replication

    With our uncomplicated tracking methodology, we aim to consistently provide some of the tightest tracking in the field of index funds. Matching assets to their corresponding weights in the benchmark offers a purer form of index investing, thereby enhancing tracking, reducing counterparty risk and improving transparency.

    Investment stewardship

    Investment stewardship is a core capability for Vanguard and we are committed to excellence in this critical function.

    We engage with the portfolio companies in our index funds. Our investment stewardship activities are the principal levers by which we keep companies focused on building long-term value for index-fund and ETF investors.

    Our low-cost index funds

    Equity index funds

    Vanguard is a pioneer of index investing, having developed the first ever index fund for individual investors in 1976. Low-cost and simple by nature, index funds can be the ideal foundation for almost any investment portfolio, helping to achieve broad diversification.

    Global Stock Index Fund

    European Stock Index Fund

    Fixed income index funds

    We’ve built a sustainable, scaled and successful global index offering that’s based on an uncompromising commitment to quality, not commodity. We recognise that, for our investors, quality is about long-term value as well as cost.

    Global Bond Index Fund

    Global Corporate Bond Index Fund

    Euro Government Bond Index Fund

    ESG index funds

    By avoiding or reducing exposure to certain business activities while seeking to achieve a market-like return, exclusionary ESG products can meet the investment needs and preferences of a broad subset of ESG-aware investors.

    ESG Developed World All Cap Equity Index Fund

    ESG Global Corporate Bond Index Fund

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested

    Investment risk information

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Some funds invest in emerging markets which can be more volatile than more established markets. As a result the value of your investment may rise or fall.

    Investments in smaller companies may be more volatile than investments in well-established blue chip companies.

    ETF shares can be bought or sold only through a broker. Investing in ETFs entails stockbroker commission and a bid- offer spread which should be considered fully before investing.

    Funds investing in fixed interest securities carry the risk of default on repayment and erosion of the capital value of your investment and the level of income may fluctuate. Movements in interest rates are likely to affect the capital value of fixed interest securities. Corporate bonds may provide higher yields but as such may carry greater credit risk increasing the risk of default on repayment and erosion of the capital value of your investment. The level of income may fluctuate and movements in interest rates are likely to affect the capital value of bonds.

    The Funds may use derivatives in order to reduce risk or cost and/or generate extra income or growth. The use of derivatives could increase or reduce exposure to underlying assets and result in greater fluctuations of the Fund's net asset value. A derivative is a financial contract whose value is based on the value of a financial asset (such as a share, bond, or currency) or a market index.

    Some funds invest in securities which are denominated in different currencies. Movements in currency exchange rates can affect the return of investments.

    For further information on risks please see the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus on our website.

    Important information

