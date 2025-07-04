  • Global tariff discussions have driven the outlook for the economy so far this year. 

  • Tariffs are likely to have an impact on both global growth and inflation numbers as we move into the second half of the year.

  • For client portfolios, we remain cautious on US equity prices and see value in diversifying beyond exposure to US tech-heavy equities.
     

In this short video, Kevin Khang, Vanguard senior international economist, gives a mid-year economic and market update.



 
