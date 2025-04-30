Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment, as you cannot invest directly in an index.

Notes: The chart shows the trailing 10-year annualised total return difference between Swiss equities (represented by the MSCI Switzerland Index) and US equities (represented by the MSCI USA Index). The “currency effect” refers to the impact of exchange rates on the difference in US equity market performance compared with that of the Swiss equity market. It is best illustrated for Swiss investors by showing the difference between the MSCI USA Index in US dollars and the same index in CHF. Indices are not directly investable.

Sources: Bloomberg and Vanguard calculations, in CHF, as at 29 April 2025.

Currency hedging offers no panacea

The fluctuation of the US dollar has several implications for investors, depending on their goals, risk appetite and location. Some may wonder about the benefits of hedging to address currency movements; however, hedging is meant to address short-term volatility and can be costly over the long run, weighing on investors’ returns.

As such, we encourage investors with a long-term horizon and wealth accumulation or preservation goals to hold global equities unhedged and global bonds hedged. This is to capture as much of the diversification benefit (of both underlying assets and currency fluctuations) as possible while ensuring that volatility is consistent with the comparable local asset.

Currency hedges are implemented using currency futures contracts that typically expire over a period of one-to-three months and offer no panacea for investors facing the dual headwinds of falling US equity prices and US dollar depreciation.

Market expectations for US dollar weakening over the contract period are likely to be reflected in futures pricing. Currency hedging can yield an offsetting return only if US dollar depreciation during the contract period is greater than market expectations.

If hedging were needed beyond the initial one-to-three-month period, futures contracts would need to be rolled over into new contracts that would reflect updated US dollar depreciation prospects. As such, the investment eventually would produce similar returns whether hedged or unhedged.

The US dollar is unlikely to continue defying gravity

After a strong decade, the US dollar is now more reasonably valued compared with five leading currencies, according to our analysis. While the US dollar was undervalued at the start of the last decade, in recent years the currency had strengthened as capital flowed into US equity markets.

US equity market outperformance attracted more capital flows, strengthening the US dollar and, in turn, continued to push US equity prices higher, contributing to US equities becoming significantly overvalued.

We no longer view the US dollar as a tailwind for Swiss investors holding exposure to US equities. Together with still stretched US equity valuations, this explains our muted return outlook for unhedged US equities in CHF of 0.3% to 2.3% over the next decade, as at 30 April 2025.

After a strong decade, the US dollar is within our fair value range