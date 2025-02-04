„For long-term investors, this means bracing for volatility that might arise as the market digests the impact of a highly fluid narrative on the future of the international trade landscape.“
Vanguard Senior International Economist
With the prospect of new tariffs being rolled out by the United States and its trading partners, Vanguard Senior International Economist Kevin Khang shares his perspective on the potential implications they might have on industry sectors, economies and financial markets.
When dealing with an elevated level of uncertainty, it can be helpful to look to history. By understanding what has happened in the past, we can better imagine how things could play out this time around. For tariffs, I find two reference points from economic history helpful, including one that happened recently and another going back almost a century.
As we enter what could be a new wave of US tariff negotiations, past experiences can provide helpful context and perspective.
For long-term investors, this means understanding potential volatility that might arise as markets digest the impact of a highly fluid narrative on the future of the international trade landscape.
My reading is that the markets have also been looking back at how the 2018–2019 tariff negotiations unfolded. I say that because until late on Friday 31 January, markets seemed not to have assumed that there would be immediate implementation of 25% tariffs on imports into the US from Canada and Mexico. On Monday 3 February, however, with the prospect of the tariffs looming large, large intraday movements suggested that markets were starting to aggressively price in the possibility.
On the currency front, the US dollar appreciated rapidly against the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso. And on the fixed income front, market participants started pricing in a 2-year inflation expectation above 3%, while the longer end of the yield curve seemed to be primarily pricing in lower potential growth. Risk assets, notably US equities, also experienced losses, with the shares of US automobile manufacturers and homebuilders—industries that would be most directly impacted by the proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico—leading the way lower. Of course, as further negotiations and timelines were announced, we saw these movements largely reversed.
These intraday movements provide useful insights into:
How much markets seemed to deem that the tariffs were unlikely to be implemented as initially outlined.
How markets may react if the new tariffs turn out to be far broader than those implemented in 2018–2019.
There are two points worth noting. First, tariff negotiations are ongoing with multiple nations, which leads to uncertainty and fluidity, so volatility could quickly escalate depending on how things develop. For long-term investors, it may be helpful to recall some of the more recent bouts of volatility (for instance, in August 2024 and at various times during 2022). Doing so can help with maintaining both a long-term perspective and disciplined adherence to your strategic asset allocation.
Second, broad diversification, across and within asset classes, will be an important ingredient in weathering potential volatility. Despite the highly fluid and developing situation, our 2025 economic and market outlook remains the same - we’re still in an era of sound money (making bonds a good place to invest) and the equity market continues to be characterised as a tug-of-war between US equities with impressive earnings momentum and more attractively valued non-US equities.
1 The effective tariff rate represents the trading-volume-weighted average tariff rate.
