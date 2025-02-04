With the prospect of new tariffs being rolled out by the United States and its trading partners, Vanguard Senior International Economist Kevin Khang shares his perspective on the potential implications they might have on industry sectors, economies and financial markets.

Q: There have been a lot of headlines around tariffs and their potential impact on the global economy. What are some of the essential points to keep in mind as we look to the future - a future which will likely include more headlines on this topic?

When dealing with an elevated level of uncertainty, it can be helpful to look to history. By understanding what has happened in the past, we can better imagine how things could play out this time around. For tariffs, I find two reference points from economic history helpful, including one that happened recently and another going back almost a century.

From the recent past: the 2018–2019 US tariff increases. Initial proposals in late 2017 and early 2018 were broad in scope and aimed at many trading partners. Over the next year and a half, we witnessed many changes – exemptions, escalations and de-escalations—as the policy took shape. Ultimately, those tariffs targeted primarily steel and aluminum, which was a more surgical and measured outcome than initial proposals suggested.

From the distant past: the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act. This expansive piece of US legislation raised the effective tariffs on goods imported into the US to about 20%1. Retaliation from many trading partners followed swiftly, likely worsening the Great Depression that was already underway. While the act was eventually repealed in 1934, to this day, it continues to inform how a severely adverse economic outcome can result from unsuccessful trade negotiations

As we enter what could be a new wave of US tariff negotiations, past experiences can provide helpful context and perspective.

For long-term investors, this means understanding potential volatility that might arise as markets digest the impact of a highly fluid narrative on the future of the international trade landscape.

Q: How are the financial markets looking at tariffs this time around?

My reading is that the markets have also been looking back at how the 2018–2019 tariff negotiations unfolded. I say that because until late on Friday 31 January, markets seemed not to have assumed that there would be immediate implementation of 25% tariffs on imports into the US from Canada and Mexico. On Monday 3 February, however, with the prospect of the tariffs looming large, large intraday movements suggested that markets were starting to aggressively price in the possibility.

On the currency front, the US dollar appreciated rapidly against the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso. And on the fixed income front, market participants started pricing in a 2-year inflation expectation above 3%, while the longer end of the yield curve seemed to be primarily pricing in lower potential growth. Risk assets, notably US equities, also experienced losses, with the shares of US automobile manufacturers and homebuilders—industries that would be most directly impacted by the proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico—leading the way lower. Of course, as further negotiations and timelines were announced, we saw these movements largely reversed.

These intraday movements provide useful insights into: