We expect growth rates to converge long-term with the US falling back to its pre-Covid trajectory and other economies rising to their pre-Covid trend.
We don't think interest rates will fall back to zero, as the neutral rate has risen substantially. While there may be short-term divergence in rates, the long-term trend across the US and Europe is down.
We do not believe the next decade will mirror the previous one with US equities appearing stretched in their valuations and other areas, such as Europe and emerging markets, looking particularly attractive.
In the last two years, the three sectors that represent noncyclical employment—government, health care, and education—have created about half of the new jobs in the United States, despite representing just 30% of the labor market. Health care and education spending is nondiscretionary, so employment in these sectors is typically agnostic to the economic environment. Government employment is less sensitive than other industries to an economic downturn as the sector is an attractive destination for workers in such periods. Meanwhile, cyclical employment—the rest of the labour market—typically rises and falls with economic conditions. Though cyclical employment has moderated since 2022, it continues to grow, an encouraging sign that the economic expansion will likely continue and the labour market will remain strong throughout 2024.
After five quarters of stagnation, the euro area returned to growth in the first quarter of 2024, thanks mainly to higher exports. The growth outlook is an important factor driving underlying inflation trends and will be a key input into monetary policymaking. We expect quarterly growth rates of 0.3% or 0.4% (non-annualised) for the rest of the year, which would leave euro area growth at 0.8% for 2024 as a whole.
Three measures of underlying inflation have slowed in 2024 but remain elevated and inconsistent with the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2% inflation target. A continued deceleration in all three will be necessary for the BOE to feel comfortable about cutting interest rates this year.
The idea that China is “exporting deflation” doesn’t hold globally. Although its excess manufacturing capacity amid tepid domestic demand helps lower goods prices in the US. and the euro area, China’s booming manufacturing and infrastructure investments drive up energy and industrial metals prices, which especially affects commodities producers such as Australia.
Developed market sovereign bond yields have mostly risen since the start of the year, pushing our 10-year annualised return forecasts higher as well. Our ex-US developed markets domestic equities forecasts are flat to marginally higher, though higher US equity valuations have largely dragged down global equities forecasts. Forecasts are from the perspective of local investors in local currencies.
IMPORTANT: The projections and other information generated by the Vanguard Capital Markets Model (VCMM) regarding the likelihood of various investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results and are not guarantees of future results. Distribution of return outcomes from the VCMM are derived from 10,000 simulations for each modeled asset class. Simulations are as of 31 December 2023 and 31 May 2024. Results from the model may vary with each use and over time.
IMPORTANT: The projections or other information generated by the Vanguard Capital Markets Model® regarding the likelihood of various investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results, and are not guarantees of future results. VCMM results will vary with each use and over time. The VCMM projections are based on a statistical analysis of historical data. Future returns may behave differently from the historical patterns captured in the VCMM. More important, the VCMM may be underestimating extreme negative scenarios unobserved in the historical period on which the model estimation is based.
The Vanguard Capital Markets Model® is a proprietary financial simulation tool developed and maintained by Vanguard’s primary investment research and advice teams. The model forecasts distributions of future returns for a wide array of broad asset classes. Those asset classes include US and international equity markets, several maturities of the U.S. Treasury and corporate fixed income markets, international fixed income markets, US money markets, commodities, and certain alternative investment strategies. The theoretical and empirical foundation for the Vanguard Capital Markets Model is that the returns of various asset classes reflect the compensation investors require for bearing different types of systematic risk (beta). At the core of the model are estimates of the dynamic statistical relationship between risk factors and asset returns, obtained from statistical analysis based on available monthly financial and economic data from as early as 1960. Using a system of estimated equations, the model then applies a Monte Carlo simulation method to project the estimated interrelationships among risk factors and asset classes as well as uncertainty and randomness over time. The model generates a large set of simulated outcomes for each asset class over several time horizons. Forecasts are obtained by computing measures of central tendency in these simulations. Results produced by the tool will vary with each use and over time.
The primary value of the VCMM is in its application to analysing potential client portfolios. VCMM asset-class forecasts—comprising distributions of expected returns, volatilities, and correlations—are key to the evaluation of potential downside risks, various risk–return trade-offs, and the diversification benefits of various asset classes. Although central tendencies are generated in any return distribution, Vanguard stresses that focusing on the full range of potential outcomes for the assets considered, such as the data presented in this paper, is the most effective way to use VCMM output.
The VCMM seeks to represent the uncertainty in the forecast by generating a wide range of potential outcomes. It is important to recognise that the VCMM does not impose “normality” on the return distributions, but rather is influenced by the so-called fat tails and skewness in the empirical distribution of modeled asset-class returns. Within the range of outcomes, individual experiences can be quite different, underscoring the varied nature of potential future paths. Indeed, this is a key reason why we approach asset-return outlooks in a distributional framework.
