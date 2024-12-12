  • Product type

    Vanguard’s 2025 economic and market outlook


    Register for the Vanguard economic and market outlook 2025 webinar and join our economic experts for a discussion on the future of growth, interest rates, inflation and investment markets.

    With interest rates down from their recent peaks, our esteemed panel will explore the trajectory of policy rates over the coming months and years; inflationary pressures in key markets and our updated 10-year outlook for global equity and bond markets.

    Presenters

    Dimitris Korovilas + ' ' + Senior Investment Specialist, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe
    Dimitris Korovilas

    Senior Investment Specialist, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe

    Shaan Raithatha + ' ' + Senior Economist and Strategist, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe
    Shaan Raithatha

    Senior Economist and Strategist, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe

    Moderator

    Jan-Carl Plagge + ' ' + Head of ESG research, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe
    Jan-Carl Plagge

    Head of ESG research, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe


