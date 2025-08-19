While we offer many different types, for many different investors, all our model portfolio strategies are based on the same core principles of clear goals, balance, low costs and discipline. Backed by over 50 years of investment experience, and built using low-cost funds and ETFs, LifePlan model portfolio strategies are designed to make investing simple.
Vanguard’s LifePlan model portfolio strategies provide a simple, low-cost framework to build and manage your client portfolios. Save time designing your asset allocation and picking funds yourself. Simply choose one of our 10 ready-made portfolio strategies instead.
With just six building blocks, and clear quarterly allocation updates, our strategies are easy to track and have an average expense ratio of just 0.10% to 0.15%. So, accessing the expertise of a leading multi-asset provider is easier, and lower-cost than you may have thought.
Ten risk profiles from 10 to 100% equity allocation.
Low-cost, market-cap-weighted, global portfolios made up of six building blocks.
Portfolios available in CHF, EUR or USD.
Fixed income allocation protected from currency risk and invested in bonds globally, both government and investment-grade.
Sign up for quarterly asset allocation updates from Vanguard to help you manage asset allocation drift from market moves.
Frees up time spent researching and refining asset allocation decisions so that you can spend it on your clients – getting to know them better, building strong and long-lasting relationships and helping them to get the most out of their money – and their life.
Unlike outsourced investment strategies, our model portfolio strategies allow you to retain full control of your clients’ portfolios. It is you who decides how and when to use our model portfolios – to fulfil either all or part of a client’s investment needs – and when to rebalance.
Our scale means that we can offer our model portfolio strategies to advisers without adding an additional layer of fees for clients. The only costs are the cost of the underlying building blocks with ongoing charges and fees (OCF’s) ranging from 0.1% to 0.15%, depending on the model.1
1 Weighted management expense ratios rounded to the nearest basis point and based on portfolio allocations as at 30 June 2025. Source: Vanguard. The ongoing charges figure (OCF) covers administration, audit, depository, legal, registration and regulatory expenses incurred in respect of the funds.
Our model portfolio strategies draw on Vanguard’s expertise as one of the world’s largest asset managers and are built upon our four principles for investment success:
The investment process begins by setting measurable and attainable investment goals and developing plans for reaching those goals. The model portfolio strategies are set to meet a wealth accumulation objective, taking into account a client’s capacity and appetite for taking risks.
A successful investment strategy starts with an asset allocation suitable for its objective. Our model portfolio strategies provide broad market diversification across global equity and bonds markets to allow investors to participate in stronger-performing markets and sectors, while offsetting the negative impact of weaker-performing ones.
Vanguard research shows that low-cost strategies offer a higher chance for investment success. Model portfolio strategies are exclusively based on low-cost Vanguard ETF and index fund building blocks.
Vanguard believes that maintaining discipline is a key tenet for achieving long-term investment outcomes. Rebalancing portfolios back to their target allocations on a regular basis provides the greatest chance for investment success. For our model portfolio strategies, allocation updates are provided on a 3-monthly basis allowing for regular rebalancing.
This is a marketing communication relating to Vanguard funds and ETFs. The model portfolio strategies referenced are for information only, are not a financial product and do not constitute investment advice or any other financial service.
Investment risk information
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
For further information on the model portfolio risks, please see the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus of the underlying funds on our website.
Important information
This is a marketing communication.
This is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.
For further information on the investment policies and risks of the underlying funds of the model portfolio(s), please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS and to the KID before making any final investment decisions.
The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information is general in nature and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Potential investors are urged to consult their professional advisers on the implications of making an investment in, holding or disposing of shares and /or units of, and the receipt of distribution from any investment.
Issued by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.
© 2025 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.