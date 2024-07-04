  • Product type

    Asset class

    Management style

    Important documents
    Invest with us

  • Product types

    Sustainability

    Asset classes

  • Insights

    Vanguard outlook 2024Vanguard outlook 2024

  • ETF education centre

    Events & webinarsEvents & webinars
  • Vanguard 360
  • About us

    • A consistent approach

    At Vanguard, our mission to give investors the best chance of investment success is what sets us apart. We have the scale, experience and expertise to deliver value to investors through research-driven bond selection and a long-term approach focused on time-tested performance.

    Our specialist, global team of researchers, portfolio managers and traders collaborate to provide high-quality fixed income funds covering the key parts of the bond market that investors can depend on regardless of management style, region or market segment.

    Why invest in fixed income  with Vanguard?

    35+ years of experience

    We are fixed income pioneers, with more than 35 years of experience in managing bond portfolios for investors across a variety of market environments.

    A global team of fixed income specialists

    We have one of the largest fixed income teams in the world, with over 190 fixed income professionals, including more than 60  global credit research analysts1.

    Global investment platform

    Our approach is consistent, regardless of location. Our global investment platform gives us 24-hour market access and allows our investors to benefit from our local expertise.

    1 Source: Vanguard as at 31 December 2023.

    Our low-cost fixed income funds and ETFs

    Fixed income index funds

    We’ve built a sustainable, scaled and successful global index offering that’s based on an uncompromising commitment to quality, not commodity. We recognise that for our investors, quality is about long-term value as well as cost. 

    Global Bond Index Fund

    Global Corporate Bond Index Fund

    Euro Government Bond Index Fund

    See all fixed income index funds

    More about index funds at Vanguard

    Active fixed income funds

    Managed by our global Fixed Income Group, our fixed income funds are founded on a commitment to deliver value to investors by focusing on consistent, long-term alpha generation and reducing downside risk.

    Global Credit Bond Fund

    Emerging Markets Bond Fund

    More about active fixed income at Vanguard

    Fixed income ETFs

    We launched our first ETF in Europe back in 2012. It was still early in the ETF journey but our vision was fixed on the future. This is because all our ETFs share a common purpose: They are designed to be held for decades.

    Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF

    USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF

    USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF

    See all fixed income ETFs

    More about our ETFs

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    People discussing ideas

    The Vanguard Fixed Income Forum 2023

    In this series of four thematic webinars, Vanguard’s senior fixed income thought leaders debate the most pressing issues confronting bond investors today and how to tackle them.

    View webinars
    People discussing ideas

    Investment risk information 

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Some funds invest in emerging markets which can be more volatile than more established markets. As a result the value of your investment may rise or fall.

    Investments in smaller companies may be more volatile than investments in well-established blue chip companies.

    ETF shares can be bought or sold only through a broker. Investing in ETFs entails stockbroker commission and a bid- offer spread which should be considered fully before investing.

    Funds investing in fixed interest securities carry the risk of default on repayment and erosion of the capital value of your investment and the level of income may fluctuate. Movements in interest rates are likely to affect the capital value of fixed interest securities. Corporate bonds may provide higher yields but as such may carry greater credit risk increasing the risk of default on repayment and erosion of the capital value of your investment. The level of income may fluctuate and movements in interest rates are likely to affect the capital value of bonds.

    The Funds may use derivatives in order to reduce risk or cost and/or generate extra income or growth. The use of derivatives could increase or reduce exposure to underlying assets and result in greater fluctuations of the Fund's net asset value. A derivative is a financial contract whose value is based on the value of a financial asset (such as a share, bond, or currency) or a market index.

    The Vanguard Emerging Markets Bond Fund and the Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund may use derivatives, including for investment purposes, in order to reduce risk or cost and/or generate extra income or growth. For all other funds they will be used to reduce risk or cost and/or generate extra income or growth. The use of derivatives could increase or reduce exposure to underlying assets and result in greater fluctuations of the Funds net asset value. A derivative is a financial contract whose value is based on the value of a financial asset (such as a share, bond, or currency) or a market index.

    Some funds invest in securities which are denominated in different currencies. Movements in currency exchange rates can affect the return of investments.

    For further information on risks please see the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus on our website.

    Important information 

    For further information on the fund's investment policies and risks, please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS and to the KID before making any final investment decisions.  

    The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information is general in nature and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Potential investors are urged to consult their professional advisers on the implications of making an investment in, holding or disposing of shares and /or units of, and the receipt of distribution from any investment.

    Potential investors will not benefit from the protection of the FinSA on assessing appropriateness and suitability.

    The Manager of Vanguard Investment Series plc and Vanguard Funds plc is Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH is a financial services provider, providing services in the form of purchase and sales according to Art. 3 (c)(1) FinSA. Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH will not perform any appropriateness or suitability assessment. Furthermore, Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH does not provide any services in the form of advice. Vanguard Investment Series plc and Vanguard Funds plc have been authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a UCITS. Prospective investors are referred to the Funds' prospectus for further information. Prospective investors are also urged to consult their own professional advisors on the implications of making an investment in, and holding or disposing shares of the Funds and the receipt of distributions with respect to such shares under the law of the countries in which they are liable to taxation.

    Vanguard Investment Series plc and Vanguard Funds plc have been approved for offer in Switzerland by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The information provided herein does not constitute an offer of Vanguard Investment Series plc in Switzerland pursuant to FinSA and its implementing ordinance. This is solely an advertisement pursuant to FinSA and its implementing ordinance for Vanguard Investment Series plc. The Representative and the Paying Agent in Switzerland is BNP Paribas Securities Services, Paris, succursale de Zurich, Selnaustrasse 16, 8002 Zurich. Copies of the Articles of Incorporation, KID, Prospectus, Declaration of Trust, By-Laws, Annual Report and Semiannual Report for these funds can be obtained free of charge from the Swiss Representative or from Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH via our website.

    The Manager of the Ireland domiciled funds may determine to terminate any arrangements made for marketing the shares in one or more jurisdictions in accordance with the UCITS Directive, as may be amended from time-to-time.

    The Indicative Net Asset Value (“iNAV”) for Vanguard’s ETFs is published on Bloomberg or Reuters.  Refer to the Portfolio Holdings Policy

    For investors in Ireland domiciled funds, a summary of investor rights can be obtained and is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch and Italian.