  • Product type

    Asset class

    Management style

    Important documents
    Invest with us

  • Product types

    Sustainability

    Asset classes

  • Insights

    Vanguard outlook 2024Vanguard outlook 2024

  • ETF education centre

    Events & webinarsEvents & webinars
  • Vanguard 360
  • About us

    • Events and webinars

    Stay up-to-date with our latest thinking

    25 September 202425 Sep 202411:00 AM Central European Time

    Quarterly Investment Outlook

    Webinar
    Register for this webinar and join our economists as they examine recent macroeconomic data and trends with an eye on the months ahead.
    Shaan Raithatha & Lukas Brandl-Cheng
    Register now

    On-demand webinars

    Access our comprehensive library of CPD accredited ondemand webinars at your convenience. This page is regularly updated following a live event, so if you missed the live event or were unable to attend you can still catch-up and gain CPD credits.

    27th June 2024 | 30 minutes

    Quarterly Investment Outlook

    Join our economists as they examine recent macroeconomic data and trends with an eye on the months ahead.

     Watch on-demand
    14th May 2024 | 30 minutes

    What lies ahead for bond investors?

    Disparate economic signals can be confusing for bond investors ‒ what’s the best way to navigate these uncertainties?

     Watch on-demand
    21st March 2024 | 30 minutes

    Quarterly Investment Outlook

    Join our economists as they examine recent macroeconomic data and trends with an eye on the months ahead.

     Watch on-demand
    25th January 2024

    Vanguard Economic and Market Outlook 2024 - Zurich

    Vanguard’s senior economist Shaan Raithatha, CFA talks through the outlook for growth, inflation and investment markets, including our updated 10-year multi-asset return forecasts.

     Find out more
    24th January 2024

    Vanguard Economic and Market Outlook 2024 - Geneva

    Vanguard’s senior economist Shaan Raithatha, CFA talks through the outlook for growth, inflation and investment markets, including our updated 10-year multi-asset return forecasts.

     Find out more
    23rd November 2023 | 45 minutes

    ESG ratings and investment returns: is there a connection?

    In this webinar, Dr. Jan-Carl Plagge, Head of ESG Research, Vanguard Europe, joins moderator Fabian Behnke, Head of Strategic Accounts Germany, Vanguard Europe, to explore the implicationns of considering E, S and G ratings on risk and return.

     Watch on-demand
    4th - 6th October 2023

    Vanguard Fixed Income Forum 2023

    In this series of four thematic webinars, Vanguard’s senior fixed income thought leaders debate the most pressing issues confronting bond investors today and how to tackle them.

     Watch on-demand
    7th September 2023 | 30 minutes

    Quarterly Investment Outlook

    Join our economists as they examine recent macroeconomic data and trends with an eye on the months ahead.

     Watch on-demand

    Want to learn more about any of these topics?

    Get in touch to learn more

    Enquire now