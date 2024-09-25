Events and webinars

Access our comprehensive library of CPD accredited ondemand webinars at your convenience. This page is regularly updated following a live event, so if you missed the live event or were unable to attend you can still catch-up and gain CPD credits.
Join our economists as they examine recent macroeconomic data and trends with an eye on the months ahead.
Disparate economic signals can be confusing for bond investors ‒ what’s the best way to navigate these uncertainties?
Vanguard’s senior economist Shaan Raithatha, CFA talks through the outlook for growth, inflation and investment markets, including our updated 10-year multi-asset return forecasts.
In this webinar, Dr. Jan-Carl Plagge, Head of ESG Research, Vanguard Europe, joins moderator Fabian Behnke, Head of Strategic Accounts Germany, Vanguard Europe, to explore the implicationns of considering E, S and G ratings on risk and return.
In this series of four thematic webinars, Vanguard’s senior fixed income thought leaders debate the most pressing issues confronting bond investors today and how to tackle them.
