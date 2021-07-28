  • Product type

    Our multi-asset solutions are tailored to various different needs, but they also have a few things in common: They are backed by over 45 years of experience in index and multi-asset investing, and they are based on our four investing principles. All our multi-asset solutions take a goal-oriented, disciplined approach, offering clients a balanced investment at a low cost. ​

    Vanguard model portfolios​

    With the Vanguard model portfolios, you as an adviser can offer your clients an investment strategy suited to their specific needs - from defensive to growth-oriented. This saves you time and resources for portfolio construction while offering your clients a professionally constructed portfolio at favourable rates.​

    Allocation

    Ten risk profiles from 10 to 100% equity allocation​

    Building blocks​

    Low-cost, market-cap-weighted, global portfolios made up of six building blocks​

    Currencies

    Portfolios available in CHF, EUR or USD​

    Currency risk

    Fixed income allocation protected from currency risk and invested only in the investment-grade bonds​

    Rebalancing

    Rebalancing data compiled by Vanguard on a quarterly basis​​

    Each model portfolio is built on the same four principles for investment success – goals, cost, balance, discipline. And on the investment and research expertise of one of the world’s largest asset managers.​

    Model portfolio solutions

    With our selection of 10 model portfolios ranging from 10% to 100% equity exposure, you can create cost-efficient and transparent multi-asset portfolios for your clients. Our model portfolios are simple solutions with only 6 underlying Vanguard building blocks as well as a favourable total expense ratio of 0.13 – 0.15% on average.​ ​

    You must register to receive free access to our model portfolio solutions and to receive rebalancing figures on a quarterly basis, our semi-annual reporting template and other relevant updates.

    Implement model portfolios

    Vanguard portfolio analytics and consulting

    Overseeing client investment portfolios can be complex and time-consuming for advisers. Vanguard’s portfolio analytics and consulting service frees up resources and offers advisers:

    • A holistic overview of client portfolios to identify tilts, biases, gaps and concentrations.

    • Back-tested portfolio performance vs. an investable, market capitalisation index-based benchmark.

    • Correlation analysis of underlying investments.

    Our analysts can identify unintended biases and risks in a portfolio and work with you to determine potential solutions.

    Portfolio analytics and consulting

    Our consultations focus on helping advisers identify potential improvements in the portfolio; for example, simplifying and consolidating investments, reducing costs, tilting the portfolio in line with the client's investment beliefs, or improving diversification and reducing risks.

    This content is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

    The information contained on this website is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information on this website does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content on this website when making any investment decisions.