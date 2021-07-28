  • Product type

    Asset class

    Management style

    Important documents
    Invest with us

  • Product types

    Sustainability

    Asset classes

  • Insights

    Vanguard outlook 2024Vanguard outlook 2024

  • ETF education centre

    Events & webinarsEvents & webinars
  • Vanguard 360
  • About us

    • Model portfolio solutions

    Create cost-efficient and transparent multi-asset portfolios for your clients

    Model portfolio solutions registration

    You must register to receive free access to our Model Portfolio Solutions and to receive rebalancing figures on a quarterly basis, our semi-annual reporting template and other relevant updates.

    Model Portfolio Solutions are directed at professional investors only and are not intended for retail investors. Only company e-mail addresses are accepted.

    Register

    The fields marked with * are mandatory

    By subscribing to access Vanguard's Model Portfolio Solutions and to receive rebalancing figures on a quarterly basis, our semi-annual reporting template and other relevant updates, I confirm I have read and understood the license agreement.

    By collecting your telephone number we may contact you to let you know about our products and services. You can unsubscribe at any time. Further information on the use and storage of your personal data can be found in our privacy policy. When you subscribe, we will set the cookies described in our cookie policy on your device to personalise and improve the site experience.

    License agreement Privacy policy Cookie policy
    This content is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

    The information contained on this website is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information on this website does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content on this website when making any investment decisions.