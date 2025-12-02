We will only email you from email addresses ending in:
@vanguard.com
@ie.vanguard.com
@global.e-vanguard.com
@vanguard.ch
If anyone claiming to be from Vanguard emails you from a different email address, please report it to us.
Report it to your local law enforcement. You can find more information on Europol’s cybercrime reporting webpage.
Report it to Vanguard by emailing us at europefraudandsecurity@vanguard.co.uk.
Contact you via WhatsApp, Telegram, or other messaging apps.
Send unsolicited messages via social media.
Pressure you to act immediately.
Ask you to keep the investment a secret.
Ask for your full password, PIN or security codes.
Ask you to transfer money to a "safe account".
Direct you to a website that is not our official domain.
Fraud is a significant threat to Europe’s financial industry, with an estimated $103.6 billion in fraud losses from a range of scams and bank fraud scenarios (1).
Fraudsters will often impersonate trusted brands like Vanguard and are using technology like AI to create convincing fake websites. They’ll then use high-pressure tactics to trick victims into handing over money or personal information.
Understanding how these scams work is your first step to protecting yourself. Find out how to spot different types of fraud and how to report it.
Investment scams involve fraudsters tricking individuals into investing in fake or worthless opportunities. These scams often appear highly professional, using official-looking documents, websites, and often cloned identities of legitimate Vanguard employees.
These scams can be enticing and very convincing. The fraudsters will offer high returns, often sending genuine links to Vanguard websites and publications, claiming to represent us.
They often use the details of senior Vanguard employees to set up fake social media accounts (for example Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, etc) to communicate with victims.
Unsolicited contact. Victims are contacted out of the blue by phone, email, text or social media and the sender claims to be from a trusted organisation.
Too good to be true. Fraudsters give promises of high or guaranteed returns with little or no risk.
Pressure you to act quickly. Victims are told to act now or risk missing out.
Request for personal or financial information. Victims are asked to confirm passwords, codes from text messages, PINs or bank details. Legitimate organisations will never ask for this via email or text.
Unusual payment methods. Fraudsters will require payment via cryptocurrency, gift cards or wire transfers.
Spelling and grammar errors. Communications may have spelling mistakes, poor grammar and inconsistencies in branding or tone.
Suspicious links or attachments. Victims receive emails or texts containing links that don't match the official website.
Fake or cloned websites. Websites that look almost identical to a real one but have a slightly altered URL. For example, ch.v4anguard instead of our real website, ch.vanguard.
Reluctance to meet or speak. In romance or investment scams, the person avoids video calls or in-person meetings. They often claim to be overseas or in a restricted job (for example, in the military or doing offshore work).
You're asked to keep it secret. Scammers will tell victims not to tell anyone, especially their bank or family.