Billions lost in fraud every year

Fraud is a significant threat to Europe’s financial industry, with an estimated $103.6 billion in fraud losses from a range of scams and bank fraud scenarios (1).

Fraudsters will often impersonate trusted brands like Vanguard and are using technology like AI to create convincing fake websites. They’ll then use high-pressure tactics to trick victims into handing over money or personal information.

Understanding how these scams work is your first step to protecting yourself. Find out how to spot different types of fraud and how to report it.

(1) Financial Crime Insights: Europe