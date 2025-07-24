Accessibility statement

Our accessibility commitment

Vanguard’s mission is to take a stand for all investors, so we want as many people as possible to be able to use our website and services.

To do this, we follow recommendations made by the Web Accessibility Initiative. We aim to meet Level AA against the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.

How accessible our website is

To make our website accessible we use:

strong colour contrast and easy to read fonts

simple descriptive text to clearly define hyperlinks

alternative descriptions for images and for links where appropriate

plain English to make our website content easy to understand

You can also:

zoom in up to 500% without the text spilling off the screen

navigate most of the website using a keyboard or speech recognition software