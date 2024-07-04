  • Product type

    • Vanguard equities

    Focus on long-term results

    View equity funds

    Equity management

    In the sizeable and complex world of equity investing, it can be challenging to identify enduring strategies and top talent across investment styles.

    Vanguard's unwavering focus on making decisions in the best interests of clients ensures a disciplined, consistent commitment to delivering equity investment excellence in a range of management approaches, from traditional active to quantitative active to indexing.

    Equity investing at Vanguard is all about identifying smart, enduring strategies with a keen focus on low costs and long-term performance. And our process is engineered to ensure that our managers—index and active—do just that.

    Greg Davis

    Chief Investment Officer

    Enduring strategies, disciplined approach

    Vanguard holds its equity managers to exacting standards for strategic clarity, a disciplined approach to portfolio management, and focus on long-term results.

    Diversity of thought and deep expertise

    With highly skilled equity management teams at Vanguard and access to some of the world's finest asset managers, we have the expertise and experience to deliver top-notch portfolio management for equity strategies.

    Aligned with your interests

    The Vanguard Group is owned by Vanguard's US-domiciled funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Those funds, in turn, are owned by their investors. This unique mutual structure aligns our interests with those of our investors and drives the culture, philosophy and policies throughout the Vanguard organisation worldwide.

    Important risk information:

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

    For further information on risks please see the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus on our website.