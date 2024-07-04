In the sizeable and complex world of equity investing, it can be challenging to identify enduring strategies and top talent across investment styles.
Vanguard's unwavering focus on making decisions in the best interests of clients ensures a disciplined, consistent commitment to delivering equity investment excellence in a range of management approaches, from traditional active to quantitative active to indexing.
Equity investing at Vanguard is all about identifying smart, enduring strategies with a keen focus on low costs and long-term performance. And our process is engineered to ensure that our managers—index and active—do just that.
Chief Investment Officer
Vanguard holds its equity managers to exacting standards for strategic clarity, a disciplined approach to portfolio management, and focus on long-term results.
With highly skilled equity management teams at Vanguard and access to some of the world's finest asset managers, we have the expertise and experience to deliver top-notch portfolio management for equity strategies.
The Vanguard Group is owned by Vanguard's US-domiciled funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Those funds, in turn, are owned by their investors. This unique mutual structure aligns our interests with those of our investors and drives the culture, philosophy and policies throughout the Vanguard organisation worldwide.