  • Full list of funds and model portfolios""

    View funds and model portfolios by type

    Learn more about our investment products

    Invest with us

  • Latest insights""Events and webinars""Vanguard outlook 2025""Investment Pulse""
  • About Vanguard""Our team""
    • ""
    ""

    What is Vanguard 365?

    Grow your knowledge – and your business – with the help of Vanguard 365.

    Our all-in-one platform brings you articles, events and webinars on a wide range of topics: from investment knowledge to making the most of your client relationships.

    You’ll also discover templates and materials to help in conversation with your clients.

    Explore our learning content

    Discover articles, videos, events and webinars across 4 topics.

    Value of advice

    Retain and attract more clients by mastering the art of articulating the true value of your advice.

    Portfolio construction

    Discover smart portfolio strategies designed to help you build, balance, and optimise investments for long-term success.

    Investment insights

    Understand the best practices for trading ETFs and index funds and learn how they compare to other investments.

    Markets

    Stay informed with Vanguard latest market perspectives. Get expert insights on economic trends and global market shifts.

    Filters

    Showing 1 - 12 of 33

    Sep 29, 2025 15 min

    The case for low-cost index-fund investing

    This article reviews the conceptual and theoretical underpinnings of index investing’s ascendancy and discusses why we expect it to continue its success and popularity.
    Investment Insights
    Sep 29, 2025 11 min

    The emotional value of advice

    Here, we draw on Vanguard’s more than 20 years of research on the emotional value of advice and explore how financial advisers add value.
    Value of advice
    Sep 29, 2025 5 min

    Understanding ETFs and their benefits

    Understanding the different types of ETFs and their benefits can help advisers make smarter investment decisions when managing their clients’ portfolios.
    Investment Insights
    Sep 29, 2025 04:53 min

    What affects index tracking?

    Learn about the factors that can impact how well an ETF tracks its benchmark.
    Investment Insights
    Sep 29, 2025 4 min

    ETF trading

    Here you will find practical information about using ETFs for the benefit of your clients, either as the long-term strategic core of a portfolio or to help achieve other portfolio objectives.
    Investment Insights
    Sep 29, 2025 1:44 min

    What are the costs of ETFs?

    Learn about the different costs associated with ETF investing.
    Investment Insights
    Sep 29, 2025 10 min

    The benefits of combining robo-advice and human advice

    In February 2022, Vanguard published findings from a research project undertaken to quantify how much investors value financial advice and where they believe advisers add value. We surveyed more than 1,500 US investors who reported having a human adviser, a digital adviser, or both.
    Value of advice
    Sep 29, 2025 9 min

    Understanding the dynamics of stock/bond correlations

    In this article, we explore the fundamentals of the stock/bond return correlation and how changing economic conditions can influence the relationship.
    Portfolio construction
    Sep 29, 2025 8 min

    The value of personalised advice

    The question “What is the true value of financial advice?” is of huge importance to financial advisers. In this article, we will look at five key points.
    Value of advice
    Sep 29, 2025 3:14 min

    What are some of the best practices for trading ETFs?

    We look at some of the ways investors can achieve best execution when it comes to trading ETFs.
    Investment Insights
    Sep 29, 2025 11 min

    The power of diversification: how to create and maintain a balanced portfolio

    This article discusses the power of diversification and specifically how to create and maintain a diversified portfolio by focusing on five major components.
    Portfolio construction
    Sep 29, 2025 7:50 min

    The benefits of strategic asset allocation

    Why a strategic allocation can give long-term investors a good chance of success.
    Portfolio construction
    ""

    Events and webinars

    Explore upcoming events and our on-demand library.

    Explore upcoming and on-demand events
    ""
    ""
    ""

    Vanguard portfolio services

    Access the portfolio expertise of one of the largest multi-asset managers in the world.

    Portfolio services

    LifePlan model portfolio strategies

    Connect with us

    Abdullah Mohammed + ' ' + Sales executive
    Abdullah Mohammed

    Sales executive

    Profile

    Tel: +41 44 220 13 13

    Email: abdullah.mohammed@vanguard.ch

    Abdullah Mohammed is a Sales Executive in the Swiss business development team of Vanguard. He is responsible for the client segments of private wealth managers, multi-family offices, regional banks and partnerships in the German-speaking part of Switzerland. Abdullah joined Vanguard in 2020. Prior to joining Vanguard, he was Manager Fund Sales at Flossbach von Storch for over two years covering wholesale clients across Switzerland. Before Abdullah became Manager Fund Sales, he was working for the independent research company Morningstar for more than nine years holding different roles including in Marketing and Specialist Sales for the EMEA region. Abdullah holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Business Administration from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences with specialization in General Management. He also took part in the Antai Global Program at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

    Manon Duez, CFA + ' ' + Senior sales executive
    Manon Duez, CFA

    Senior sales executive

    Profile

    Tel: +41 44 220 13 12

    Email: manon.duez@vanguard.ch

    Manon Duez, CFA joined Vanguard in April 2021 as a Senior Sales Executive for the Romandie, covering private banks, family offices and independent wealth managers. Prior to joining Vanguard, she spent 6.5 years at CdR Capital SA, a wealth manager boutique in Geneva as Investment Director, responsible for discretionary portfolio management, fund selection and implementation. Manon initially started her career in London with Morgan Stanley in the Investment Banking division, as an analyst advising on M&A and IPOs in the European Luxury and Retail space. In July 2012 she moved across to Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management providing advisory and execution services to HNWIs in Geneva. Manon graduated in 2010 with a joint Master of Sciences (MSc.) in Finance & Strategy from IEP Paris (Sciences-Po) with a major in International Political Economy from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Manon took part in an international exchange semester with Georges Washington University during her bachelor and spent a year studying at NYU Stern School of Business. She is a CFA Charterholder since June 2014 and a member of the CFA Society Switzerland. Manon recently completed a Leadership Essentials course with IMD in Lausanne and obtained her CFA Certificate in ESG Investing in September 2021.

    Michael Iten, CFA + ' ' + Sales executive
    Michael Iten, CFA

    Sales executive

    Profile

    Tel:+41 44 220 13 35
    Email: michael.iten@vanguard.ch

    Michael Iten, CFA, is a Sales Executive in Vanguard’s Swiss distribution team. He is responsible for covering independent asset managers, private wealth managers, and family offices in German-speaking Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

    He joined Vanguard in 2025 from LGT Bank AG, where he served as a Senior Portfolio Advisor, advising private banking clients (UHNWI) across Switzerland and Europe.

    Previously, he spent over seven years at a Liechtenstein-based asset management boutique, where he was responsible for several investment strategies.

    Michael holds a Master’s degree in Banking & Finance from the University of Zurich and is a CFA Charterholder.

    Frequently asked questions