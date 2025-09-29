Grow your knowledge – and your business – with the help of Vanguard 365.
Sales executive
Tel: +41 44 220 13 13
Email: abdullah.mohammed@vanguard.ch
Abdullah Mohammed is a Sales Executive in the Swiss business development team of Vanguard. He is responsible for the client segments of private wealth managers, multi-family offices, regional banks and partnerships in the German-speaking part of Switzerland. Abdullah joined Vanguard in 2020. Prior to joining Vanguard, he was Manager Fund Sales at Flossbach von Storch for over two years covering wholesale clients across Switzerland. Before Abdullah became Manager Fund Sales, he was working for the independent research company Morningstar for more than nine years holding different roles including in Marketing and Specialist Sales for the EMEA region. Abdullah holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Business Administration from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences with specialization in General Management. He also took part in the Antai Global Program at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
Senior sales executive
Tel: +41 44 220 13 12
Email: manon.duez@vanguard.ch
Manon Duez, CFA joined Vanguard in April 2021 as a Senior Sales Executive for the Romandie, covering private banks, family offices and independent wealth managers. Prior to joining Vanguard, she spent 6.5 years at CdR Capital SA, a wealth manager boutique in Geneva as Investment Director, responsible for discretionary portfolio management, fund selection and implementation. Manon initially started her career in London with Morgan Stanley in the Investment Banking division, as an analyst advising on M&A and IPOs in the European Luxury and Retail space. In July 2012 she moved across to Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management providing advisory and execution services to HNWIs in Geneva. Manon graduated in 2010 with a joint Master of Sciences (MSc.) in Finance & Strategy from IEP Paris (Sciences-Po) with a major in International Political Economy from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Manon took part in an international exchange semester with Georges Washington University during her bachelor and spent a year studying at NYU Stern School of Business. She is a CFA Charterholder since June 2014 and a member of the CFA Society Switzerland. Manon recently completed a Leadership Essentials course with IMD in Lausanne and obtained her CFA Certificate in ESG Investing in September 2021.
Sales executive
Tel:+41 44 220 13 35
Email: michael.iten@vanguard.ch
Michael Iten, CFA, is a Sales Executive in Vanguard’s Swiss distribution team. He is responsible for covering independent asset managers, private wealth managers, and family offices in German-speaking Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
He joined Vanguard in 2025 from LGT Bank AG, where he served as a Senior Portfolio Advisor, advising private banking clients (UHNWI) across Switzerland and Europe.
Previously, he spent over seven years at a Liechtenstein-based asset management boutique, where he was responsible for several investment strategies.
Michael holds a Master’s degree in Banking & Finance from the University of Zurich and is a CFA Charterholder.