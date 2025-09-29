Tel:+41 44 220 13 35

Email: michael.iten@vanguard.ch

Michael Iten, CFA, is a Sales Executive in Vanguard’s Swiss distribution team. He is responsible for covering independent asset managers, private wealth managers, and family offices in German-speaking Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

He joined Vanguard in 2025 from LGT Bank AG, where he served as a Senior Portfolio Advisor, advising private banking clients (UHNWI) across Switzerland and Europe.

Previously, he spent over seven years at a Liechtenstein-based asset management boutique, where he was responsible for several investment strategies.

Michael holds a Master’s degree in Banking & Finance from the University of Zurich and is a CFA Charterholder.