In ageing populations, inheritors are often well into middle age. Whatever the age of your clients’ inheritors, making sure they are well-prepared for a full range of eventualities is an important aspect of your work as a financial adviser. You can help to provide peace of mind by ensuring that family members have a plan to work from in case of an emergency, as well as a succession structure.



Objections and disagreement are a natural part of succession planning and wealth transfers. Clients may worry that their children are not mature enough to receive a particular sum, and may want funds disbursed only after their descendants have reached a certain age; they may feel uncomfortable with their descendants learning about the details of their finances or estate; they may want to leave different amounts to different children; they may feel discomfort relating to the partners of beneficiaries; or they may want to disinherit some descendants, and so on.



As a financial adviser, you will need to create a transfer structure that satisfies the wishes of your client. Flexibility will be required – you may need to meet with family groups in different configurations according to the desires of the main client, or assign specific advisers to specific descendants or groups of descendants. Further, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in particular may wish to implement certain “guardrails”, including specific levels of disclosure relating to asset values.



Family relationships shift and fluctuate over time, and there is no guarantee that your client’s initial set of priorities will remain static throughout the advisory process. A host of variables may be encountered during the course of any wealth transfer effort: an older client might welcome a new grandchild; a beneficiary might start a risky new business venture; a client might divorce a spouse or become interested in a specific charity, and so on. As an adviser, you need to be prepared to adjust your approach in light of any changes to family dynamics and regularly review your planning strategies.