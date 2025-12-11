  • List of all Vanguard funds and ETFs""

    Thursday, 22 January, 2026 3:00 - 4:00pm GMT

    From cash to investment: nudging investors into action

    Webinar
    Register now

    Sitting on too much cash can hold investors back from reaching their goals. In this live stream, we will highlight how digital nudges and behavioural design principles can encourage self-directed investors to move from cash to investments. We’ll go beyond theory and share our real-world experience with you.

    Presenters

    Andy Reed

Investment Strategist, Vanguard
    Andy Reed

    Investment Strategist, Vanguard

    Georgina Yarwood

Investment Strategist, Vanguard
    Georgina Yarwood

    Investment Strategist, Vanguard

    Axel Haus

Senior Executive, Vanguard
    Axel Haus

    Senior Executive, Vanguard

    Woman in an orange top

