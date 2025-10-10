ETF building blocks for yield-curve exposure: Convenient, controlled maturity buckets
Treasuries often provide the backbone of diversified fixed income portfolios. Our trio of new maturity-bucketed Treasury ETFs, which span 1-3 year, 3-7 year and 7-10 year exposures, offer ready-made solutions for building a broad fixed income portfolio from the ground up.
For investors who may be seeking broad Treasury exposure, our existing USD Treasury bond UCITS ETF is also available. Our full range now includes:
Vanguard U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF
Vanguard U.S. Treasury 3-7 Year Bond UCITS ETF
Vanguard U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond UCITS ETF
Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF
Vanguard UCITS ETF coverage of the US Treasury yield curve
Source: Vanguard, as at 15 October 2025.
Our range of core Treasury ETFs can be combined at varying weights to reach the desired duration targets for a fixed income portfolio. Alternatively, if an investor prefers a single product that tracks the total US Treasury benchmark with no bias to a certain segment of the yield curve, our USD Treasury bond UCITS ETF provides an across-the-curve solution.
Aligning curve exposure with investment goals
|
New ETFs
|Vanguard U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF
|Vanguard U.S. Treasury 3-7 Year Bond UCITS ETF
|Vanguard U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond UCITS ETF
|Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Index
|Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 3-7 Year Index
|Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Index
|The ETF is suitable for short-term savings goals, given the focus on capital preservation. It can help with managing against volatility and shortening portfolio duration.
|The ETF targets intermediate duration with carry and roll, compared to the short maturity segment. It strikes the balance between 1-3 year and 7-10 year exposures.
|The ETF offers greater duration compared with the broad Treasury exposure. The associated higher volatility risk is compensated by higher carry. The ETF also provides a degree of protection against an economic slowdown.
|
Existing ETFs
|Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF
|Bloomberg Global Aggregate U.S. Treasury Float Adjusted Index
|The ETF targets an intermediate duration profile. It offers complete exposure to the US Treasury market above one year, up to 30 years to maturity. The ETF could be attractive for investors with no curve bias; it maintains similar allocations to the benchmark along the whole curve.
In a higher interest rate environment, Treasuries are again playing their role as ballast in portfolios, providing both stability in the form of returns that have low correlations with equities as well as a baseline for yield expectations. At these yield levels, investors can potentially benefit from rising bond prices if rates decline, earn yield if they remain steady or even buffer losses if rates rise even more.
The before-and-after view of the Treasury yield curve below shows just how much has changed for investors since the US Federal Reserve began raising the fed funds rate from near zero, in early 2022, to where it stood at the end of the first half of 2025, between 4.25% and 4.50%1.
While yields are attractive in ways they haven’t been for the better part of a generation, matching duration exposure with investment horizon remains a reasonable starting point for most investors. Indeed, with the outlook on rates not clear, having that kind of strategic objective becomes more important.
US Treasury yield curve, before rates started going up and as at 9 October 2025
Source: Vanguard calculations, based on data from the US Department of the Treasury (daily Treasury par yield curve rates), accessed on 9 October 2025.
We have seen significant changes in yields during the past few years. As of end-September 2025, the yield on a 2-year Treasury note stood at about 3.61%. In 2021, the Bloomberg High-Yield Corporate Index had an average yield of 2.2% and an average duration of 7 years2.
Put another way, investors can now earn risk-free yield3 that’s nearly 1.5% greater than the yield provided by some of the riskiest bonds available just four years ago.
Successfully integrating Treasuries into diversified bond portfolios can be relatively easy compared to integrating other types of bonds. That’s down to the relative liquidity of the Treasuries market compared to other bond markets.
Treasury ETFs can potentially make it even easier for investors to gain access to the asset class. Moreover, many Treasury ETFs are available at relatively low cost – a critical benefit for long-term investors.
Benefits of using ETFs for US Treasury exposures:
With more than $2.6 trillion in assets under management and nearly 60 employees across the globe focused on fixed income indexing, the Vanguard Fixed Income Group aims to replicate a benchmark’s performance to the highest degree possible with a focus on reducing cost and tracking error5.
Vanguard’s fixed income portfolio managers and traders collaborate with internal risk and credit teams to assess both issuers and individual bonds, and to optimise exposures relative to the benchmark.
In addition, Vanguard’s size and scale provide a number of benefits to investors:
1 Source: US Federal Reserve, as at 9 October 2025.
2 Source: Bloomberg, as at 30 September 2025.
3 “Risk-free yield" refers to the return (interest or yield) investors can expect from an asset that is considered to have negligible risk of default. In global finance, US Treasury securities—such as Treasury bills, notes and bonds—are widely regarded as the benchmark for "risk-free" assets. This is because they are backed by the full faith and credit of the US government, which has an extremely low likelihood of defaulting on its debt.
4 Reinvestment risk occurs when you have to reinvest a maturing bond and current yields are lower than the maturing bond.
5 Source for assets under management and fixed income indexing employee count: Vanguard, as at 30 June 2025.
