Fund objectives

The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach, through physical acquisition of securities, and seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg US Treasury 7-10 Year Index (the “Index”).
The Fund invests in a portfolio of fixed-rate, 7-10 Year US Dollar- denominated US Treasury securities that so far as possible and practicable consists of a representative sample of the component securities of the Index.
The Index is designed to reflect the universe of US Dollar-denominated, fixed rate, nominal debt issued by the US Treasury with maturities of between seven and up to, but not including, ten years and which have a par amount (i.e. the amount of money that issuers agree to repay to the purchaser at the bond’s maturity) outstanding greater than or equal to USD300 million.
To a lesser extent the Fund may invest in similar types of government bonds outside the Index.
The Fund attempts to remain fully invested except in extraordinary market, political or similar conditions where the Fund may temporarily depart from this investment policy to avoid losses.
While the Fund is expected to track the Index as closely as possible, it typically will not match the performance of the targeted Index exactly, due to various factors such as expenses to be paid by the Fund and regulatory constraints. Details of these factors and the anticipated tracking error of the Fund are set out in the Prospectus.
Information on the Fund's portfolio can be found at https://www.ie.vanguard/products. The Indicative Net Asset Value for the Fund is calculated throughout the trading day and is published on Bloomberg or Reuters.
Fund facts
Share class inception
04 Nov 2025
Listing date
06 Nov 2025
Investment structure
Irish UCITS
Share Class Assets'
—
Total Assets
—
Risk indicator
—
Strategy
Index
Asset Class
Bond
Domicile
Ireland
Tax status
Austria, Italy, Switzerland and United Kingdom reporting
Investment method
Physical
Index ticker
I00058US
Dividend schedule
—
Benchmark
Bloomberg U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Index
Legal entity
Vanguard Funds PLC
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Performance
Risk and Volatility
-
Portfolio data
Characteristics
Fundamentals
Fund
Benchmark
As at
Number of bonds
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Cash Investment
—
—
—
The allocations are subject to circumstances such as timing differences between trade and settlement dates of underlying securities, that may result in negative weightings. The fund may also employ certain derivative instruments for cash management or risk management purposes that may also result in negative weightings. Allocations are subject to change.
Cash includes physical cash on the account, cash like instruments (such as ultra-short term treasury bonds) and derivative instruments.
Market allocation
Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)
Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)
Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)
Holdings details
Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or futures contracts.
Some short-term fixed income securities are classified as cash and are excluded, along with derivatives, from the weighted bond exposures.
Prices and distribution
Prices
NAV Price (USD)
$100.02
Change
+$0.510.51%
At closure 06 Nov 2025
Market value (USD)
$100.05
At closure 06 Nov 2025
NAV 52-week high
$100.02
At closure 07 Nov 2025
Market value 52-week high
$100.05
At closure 07 Nov 2025
NAV 52-week low
$99.51
At closure 07 Nov 2025
Market value 52-week low
$100.05
At closure 07 Nov 2025
NAV 52-week difference
$0.51
Change
+0.51%
At closure 07 Nov 2025
Market value 52-week difference
$0.00 —
At closure 07 Nov 2025
Outstanding shares
—
Historical Prices
-
Inception date
04 Nov 2025
Listing date
06 Nov 2025
Date
NAV (USD)
Market price (USD)
06 Nov 2025
$100.0196
$100.0450
05 Nov 2025
$99.5114
—
04 Nov 2025
$100.0000
—
Distribution history
Distribution frequency
—
Historical performance
—
All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.
Purchase information
Currencies and stock exchanges
Listed currencies: USD, EUR
Base currency: USD
Exchanges: London Stock Exchange, SIX Swiss Exchange, Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam
Fund codes
Citi: BWQWF
ISIN: IE000UXDT343
MEX ID: VRAAKQ
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVLDSEUR
Bloomberg: VLDS NA
Exchange ticker: VLDS
ISIN: IE000UXDT343
Reuters: VLDS.AS
SEDOL: BV6NCY7
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVLDSEUR
Exchange ticker: VLDS
Bloomberg: VLDS IM
ISIN: IE000UXDT343
Reuters: VLDS.MI
SEDOL: BV6NCX6
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVLDSEUR
Bloomberg: VLDS GY
Exchange ticker: VLDS
ISIN: IE000UXDT343
Reuters: VLDSG.DE
SEDOL: BV6NCW5
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVLDSUSD
Bloomberg: VLDS SW
ISIN: IE000UXDT343
Reuters: VLDSU.S
SEDOL: BV6NC92
Exchange ticker: VLDS
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVLDSUSD
Bloomberg: VLDS LN
ISIN: IE000UXDT343
Reuters: VLDS.L
SEDOL: BV6ND44
Exchange ticker: VLDS
SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.
The sum of investment management fees (the fees paid to the portfolio manager to invest your money and manage the fund) and administrative and other expenses (which cover all costs and expenses connected with the operation of the fund, which includes administrative fees, shareholder's registration and transfer agency fees, custody fees and all other operating expenses).
YTM (Yield to Maturity) effective is the rate of return an investor would receive if the fixed income securities held by a fund were held to their maturity dates.
Medium coupon is the average interest rate paid on the fixed income securities held by a fund. It is expressed as a percentage of face value.
Average maturity is the average length of time until fixed income securities held by a fund reach maturity and are repaid, taking into consideration the possibility that the issuer may call the bond before its maturity date.
Average quality is an indicator of credit risk. This figure is the average of the ratings assigned to a fund’s fixed income holdings by credit-rating agencies. Quality is a graded scale with Aaa or AAA indicating the most creditworthy bond issuers.
Average duration is an estimate of how much the value of the bonds held by a fund will fluctuate in response to a change in interest rates.