    What is Client  Connect: The Vanguard Advice Survey?

    The inaugural study, conducted by Vanguard’s Advisory Research Centre, involved a dual-survey of 1,006 advised investors and 224 advisers in Switzerland to understand perceptions of value, preferences around the delivery of advisory services and the typical service delivered by advisers. 

    The study found that while the value of financial advice is broadly well recognised by clients, there are some critical disconnects between clients' preferences and typical adviser practices. These misalignments present opportunities for advisers to deliver more value and differentiate their services.

    What you’ll find in the report 

    The report details how investors measure the value of their relationship with their adviser as well as the areas where advisers might not be meeting client preferences.

     
    Adviser's perspective
    Investor's perspective
    Insights provided
    Value of advice
    How investors perceive the value of advice and working with an adviser.
    Advice preferences
    What investors want from their advisers and what advisers are typically doing
    Relationship preferences
    How investors want to interact with their advisers, and how advisers typically communicate with their clients.
    Tactical portfolio decisions
    Tactical portfolio decisions are outside the scope of this report, which focuses on client relationships.

    Client Connect: The Vanguard Advice Survey

    Client Connect: The Vanguard Advice Survey 2026

    Understanding the perceived value of advice is central to serving clients well. In this report, Vanguard’s Advisory Research Centre shares the results from the inaugural Client Connect: The Vanguard Advice Survey 2026.

     Download survey
    Get in touch

    To find out more about how our research can help you and your clients, or to request a meeting with the Advisory Research Centre team, contact your Vanguard representative.

    Contact us
