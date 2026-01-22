What is Client Connect: The Vanguard Advice Survey?

The inaugural study, conducted by Vanguard’s Advisory Research Centre, involved a dual-survey of 1,006 advised investors and 224 advisers in Switzerland to understand perceptions of value, preferences around the delivery of advisory services and the typical service delivered by advisers.

The study found that while the value of financial advice is broadly well recognised by clients, there are some critical disconnects between clients' preferences and typical adviser practices. These misalignments present opportunities for advisers to deliver more value and differentiate their services.