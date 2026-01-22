The inaugural study, conducted by Vanguard’s Advisory Research Centre, involved a dual-survey of 1,006 advised investors and 224 advisers in Switzerland to understand perceptions of value, preferences around the delivery of advisory services and the typical service delivered by advisers.
The study found that while the value of financial advice is broadly well recognised by clients, there are some critical disconnects between clients' preferences and typical adviser practices. These misalignments present opportunities for advisers to deliver more value and differentiate their services.
Understanding the perceived value of advice is central to serving clients well. In this report, Vanguard’s Advisory Research Centre shares the results from the inaugural Client Connect: The Vanguard Advice Survey 2026.
