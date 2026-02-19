  • List of all Vanguard funds and ETFs""

    We provide a range of model portfolio strategies which combine different mixes of equities and bonds. The right one for your client will depend on their investment goals, time horizons and risk appetite. The key feature that all our model portfolio strategies have in common is a strategic approach to asset allocation, meaning they target a certain level of risk and reward over the long term. As an adviser, you can also enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing Vanguard is a global leader in providing multi-asset strategies for investors.

    Why Vanguard for multi-asset?

    More time back

    As an easy-to-follow portfolio strategy for your clients, our model portfolio strategies offer you more time to focus on your clients, as you don’t have to spend time on asset allocation decisions.

    More peace of mind

    With $1 trillion invested in our multi-asset strategies around the world, we have a proven track record of developing and managing multi-asset portfolios for investors1.

    More value to clients

    Low-cost portfolio building blocks mean maximum value for your clients. 

    1 Source: Vanguard. Data as at 31 December, 2023.

    Focus on your clients, leave the rest to us 


    Our research suggests clients greatly value the uniquely human skills advisers offer, as well as their emotional support and guidance through sometimes difficult market conditions. 

    At the same time, advised clients tend to favour automation for portfolio related tasks, such as asset allocation and its rebalancing2.

    This is the beauty of our model portfolio strategies. Once you've decided which strategy best suits your client's goals and appetite for risk, you can focus on what your clients really want from you; your advice and guidance. 
     

    Source Vanguard. See P. Costa and J. E. Henshaw, 2021: “Quantifying the investor’s view on the value of human and robo advice.”

    Our model portfolio strategies

    By spreading investments across assets with different risk and return expectations and characteristics, strategic multi-asset portfolios utilise the benefits of diversification to help investors meet their long-term return objectives.

    LifePlan

    LifePlan model portfolio strategies offer a simple, low-cost way to give your investors access to equity and bond markets around the world. With a choice of ten portfolios, with each having a different equity and bond combination you have the opportunity to meet the differing needs of all your clients. 

    Portfolio analytics and consulting

    Our consultants focus on helping advisers identify potential improvements in their portfolio; for example, simplifying and consolidating investments, reducing costs, adjusting a portfolio to align with a client's investment beliefs, improving diversification and reducing risks.

    Accessing LifePlan model portfolio strategies

    Register now to receive free access to our model portfolio strategies, quarterly rebalancing updates and more.

    Related articles

    Feb 19, 2026 4 min

    How well do Swiss advisers know their clients?

    A new report explores how Swiss investors value working with a financial adviser for more than just investment performance. Advisers who allocate more time to in-person activities can develop stronger, longer-lasting relationships with clients and their families.
    Feb 10, 2026 5 min

    Tilting to fixed income amid AI-driven market exuberance

    Amid AI exuberance, discover why fixed income matters. Our Time Varying Asset Allocation aims to balance portfolio resilience with long term opportunity.
    Jan 31, 2026 13 min

    Talking to clients about the risk of cognitive decline

    Later-life planning is crucial – age-related cognitive impairment can have a significant impact on financial wellbeing.
    Jan 30, 2026 1:41 min

    Liquidity management

    We look at how ETFs can be used by investors holding a large, temporary cash position.


    This is a marketing communication relating to Vanguard funds and ETFs. The model portfolio strategies referenced are for information only, are not a financial product and do not constitute investment advice or any other financial service.

    Investment risk information

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    For further information on the model portfolio risks please see the “Risk Factors” section for the prospectus of the underlying funds on our website.

    Important information

    This is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

    This document is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

    For further information on the investment policies and risks of the underlying funds of the model portfolio(s), please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS and to the KID before making any final investment decisions.

    The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information is general in nature and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Potential investors are urged to consult their professional advisers on the implications of making an investment in, holding or disposing of shares and /or units of, and the receipt of distribution from any investment.

    Issued by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.

    © 2025 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.