We provide a range of model portfolio strategies which combine different mixes of equities and bonds. The right one for your client will depend on their investment goals, time horizons and risk appetite. The key feature that all our model portfolio strategies have in common is a strategic approach to asset allocation, meaning they target a certain level of risk and reward over the long term. As an adviser, you can also enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing Vanguard is a global leader in providing multi-asset strategies for investors.
As an easy-to-follow portfolio strategy for your clients, our model portfolio strategies offer you more time to focus on your clients, as you don’t have to spend time on asset allocation decisions.
With $1 trillion invested in our multi-asset strategies around the world, we have a proven track record of developing and managing multi-asset portfolios for investors1.
Low-cost portfolio building blocks mean maximum value for your clients.
Our research suggests clients greatly value the uniquely human skills advisers offer, as well as their emotional support and guidance through sometimes difficult market conditions.
At the same time, advised clients tend to favour automation for portfolio related tasks, such as asset allocation and its rebalancing2.
This is the beauty of our model portfolio strategies. Once you've decided which strategy best suits your client's goals and appetite for risk, you can focus on what your clients really want from you; your advice and guidance.
By spreading investments across assets with different risk and return expectations and characteristics, strategic multi-asset portfolios utilise the benefits of diversification to help investors meet their long-term return objectives.
LifePlan model portfolio strategies offer a simple, low-cost way to give your investors access to equity and bond markets around the world. With a choice of ten portfolios, with each having a different equity and bond combination you have the opportunity to meet the differing needs of all your clients.
Our consultants focus on helping advisers identify potential improvements in their portfolio; for example, simplifying and consolidating investments, reducing costs, adjusting a portfolio to align with a client's investment beliefs, improving diversification and reducing risks.
