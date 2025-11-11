Transferring control

For investors who do suffer from some form of cognitive impairment, deciding when to transfer financial control – and to whom – is a major decision. The Vanguard survey3 of US investors shows that preparedness is lowest in this area: 10% of respondents aged 85 and over had developed guidelines for the transfer of financial control. The figure was even lower for the 75-84 age group, at 4%, and the figure for the 65-74 and 55-64 groups was just 3%.

Despite low average levels of preparedness, the investors had a range of views on how a transfer of control could and should play out in the event of material cognitive decline.

Most of the investors polled—70%—said that they would nominate one of their children, or a son or daughter in law, as their agent in the event of cognitive impairment. For investors without living children, siblings were a popular choice of likely agent (10%). Other nominations included friends, nieces, nephews, trustees and institutions. 2% of the survey group were unsure of who they would name.

Positively, a majority of respondents assessed their choice of agent as well-equipped to deal with the demands of the role. 83% rated their likely nominees as highly capable of understanding the investor’s needs and desires in the event of cognitive decline; 82% said that their choices would have a strong understanding of the investor’s financial situation, with 81% of participants assessing the nominees’ overall understanding of finance as good in general; and 87% said they felt confident that their nominee would diligently look after the investor’s interests.

8% of respondents said that the ideal time to transfer control was at the onset of cognitive decline. 84% said the right time would be further into decline, but before complete incapacity. Finally, 8% said that the right time would be after incapacity.

Some participants noted the risk that transfers of control might not happen as planned. On average, respondents estimated a 35% chance that any transfer would take place later than their preferred time. Among the possible reasons for a mistimed transfer, the factors viewed as most likely were the subject not recognising their own decline, and the subject not wanting to give up control in spite of their decline.

Expected costs of a mistimed decline were heterogenous. Wealthier participants expected higher costs overall – participants in the 75th wealth percentile reported expecting an average of 30% of their wealth being lost as a result of poor timing.

Insights for advisers

If clients are to be adequately supported, understanding and addressing the risks surrounding cognitive decline is of central importance. Financial advisers must recognise the significance of cognitive decline in wealth and health planning, and the need for collaboration between clients, family members, agents and beneficiaries. When preparing for cognitive decline and the transfer of financial control, prioritise holistic planning; the transfer procedure is a major undertaking, involving input from a large number of participants – clients, advisers (and any relevant third parties they use), family members, beneficiaries and agents.

Your clients should be equipped with a full understanding of the financial risks associated with cognitive decline. While clients may understand the dangers of a well-understood form of decline like dementia, it is important that they are also aware of the risks of milder or periodic forms of cognitive impairment. These forms of decline may be less noticeable by clients and their loved ones, but their impacts on the client’s finances can be substantial.

In your engagement with clients, introduce the topic of cognitive decline early, as a regular element of your planning activities. Clients may have given only limited thought to the issue, or may prefer to avoid it entirely due to discomfort. Delaying the conversation, as shown earlier in this article, can have dangerous impacts on the client’s wealth. For advisers, initiating discussion of the subject early and in detail is an important aspect of your responsibility to clients – you have a duty to equip them with material, decision-useful information, and tackling the topic of impairment far in advance of the possible onset of symptoms provides clients with the maximum space to make preparations. Discussions can also help to give the client a sense of control over the future direction of their finances, and confidence that the eventual transfer structure will be tightly planned and robust.

There are also emotional benefits to early discussions of cognitive decline. Routinising the issue and presenting it as an everyday aspect of financial planning can help to assuage fears and doubts, removing some of the uncertainty and helping the client to view cognitive decline as one of many financial problems to be managed rather than a source of anxiety and stress. Establishing guidelines for transfer of control to an agent early in the planning process is particularly important. While such advance preparations can have massive benefits for clients and other stakeholders, they are frequently neglected, causing avoidable difficulty down the line.

As mentioned above, cognitive decline can manifest early in financial decision-making. Financial advisers, therefore, may be among the first to notice impairment in a client, especially if they meet and engage with the client on a regular basis. You may need to involve family members and other stakeholders where appropriate, such as medical and legal professionals, so that support provisions can be made as rapidly as possible and your transfer plan can be enacted.

Ensure that your client has ready access to the necessary legal documents and legal advice, and hold appropriate conversations with family members and medical providers to ensure that the full range of the client’s financial and health-related desires are recorded and understood far in advance. Likely agents, for example, should be nominated as early as possible and should understand in full the duties of the role. They should sign agreements promising to fulfil the duties involved, and should have access to your support as an adviser throughout the process. Any changes to the wishes of the client or their agent should be documented, and agent availability and capacity should be frequently checked and reconfirmed.

In the event that the financial control is transferred, advisers may retain a close working relationship with the assigned person (subject to the choices of the client). Ideally, clients will nominate a capable, responsible agent with a solid understanding of their finances; however well-versed in financial matters the agent, regular contact will likely be necessary to ensure that the client’s wishes are being carried out effectively and that adequate capital stewardship is being performed. Advisers may also consider providing logistical assistance in cases where the agent doesn’t live in close proximity to the client, such as supporting a trustworthy local contact who can liaise with both client and agent.

Some investors, especially those without children, name an agent who is from the same generation – a trusted spouse, friend or business partner, for example. This can concentrate the risk of cognitive decline. In your engagement with clients, be sure to explain this risk, and recommend that they consider nominating a younger person as sole or co-agent. A multigenerational approach to agent selection can help to mitigate cognitive decline risk, and the use of multiple agents can help to alleviate stresses that a single agent might experience. Financial advisers themselves can fulfil the role of agent if nominated.

Takeaways