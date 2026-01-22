  • List of all Vanguard funds and ETFs""

    View funds by type

    Learn more about our investment products

    Invest with us

  • Latest insights""Events and webinars""Vanguard outlook 2026""
  • Discover Vanguard 365""Client Connect""Investment Pulse""Research for advisers""

    Our services

  • About Vanguard""Our team""Fraud prevention""

    • Our research whitepapers

    ""

    Client Connect: The Vanguard Advice Survey 2026

    Vanguard’s Advisory Research Centre explores what investors value most and what they want from a financial adviser as part of a new study.  

    ""

    VSV-ASG Investment Pulse 2025

    An investment barometer exploring how Swiss independent wealth managers invest.

    ""

    Investor’s view on the value of human and robo-advice

    In this paper, we quantify how much investors value financial advice and where they believe advisers add value.

    ""

    Going global with bonds: The benefits of a more global fixed income allocation

    Although the benefits of global bond diversification are clear, the optimal strategic allocation depends on investor-specific factors such as the desire to mitigate risk, the cost of implementation and liability management objectives. We explore how these factors influence the size of an investment in hedged global bonds.

    ""

    Beyond expense ratios: A guide to index fund manager selection

    This paper explains three key criteria investors should consider when selecting an index fund manager: Incentive alignment, portfolio management and securities lending.

    ""

    The case for low-cost index-fund investing

    This paper discusses why we expect index investing to continue to be successful over the long term – a rationale grounded in the zero-sum game, the effect of costs and the challenge of obtaining persistent outperformance.

    Register to download resources

    Fields with * are mandatory

    By collecting your telephone number we may contact you to let you know about our products and services. You can unsubscribe at any time. Further information on the use and storage of your personal data can be found in our privacy policy. When you subscribe, we will set the cookies described in our cookie policy on your device to personalise and improve the site experience.

    When you subscribe, we will set the cookies described in our cookie policy on your device to personalise and improve the site experience.

    Privacy policy Cookie policy 
    ""

    Events and webinars

    Explore upcoming events and our on-demand library.

    Explore events
    ""

    Investment risk information

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

     

    Important information

    This is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

    The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on it when making any investment decisions.

    The information contained herein is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.

    Issued by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.

    © 2026 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.