Vanguard’s Advisory Research Centre explores what investors value most and what they want from a financial adviser as part of a new study.
An investment barometer exploring how Swiss independent wealth managers invest.
In this paper, we quantify how much investors value financial advice and where they believe advisers add value.
Although the benefits of global bond diversification are clear, the optimal strategic allocation depends on investor-specific factors such as the desire to mitigate risk, the cost of implementation and liability management objectives. We explore how these factors influence the size of an investment in hedged global bonds.
This paper explains three key criteria investors should consider when selecting an index fund manager: Incentive alignment, portfolio management and securities lending.
This paper discusses why we expect index investing to continue to be successful over the long term – a rationale grounded in the zero-sum game, the effect of costs and the challenge of obtaining persistent outperformance.
Investment risk information
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Important information
This is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.
The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on it when making any investment decisions.
The information contained herein is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.
Issued by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.
© 2026 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.