With today’s investment climate of high interest rates and elevated equity valuations, understanding how to allocate across asset classes is essential. To help portfolio constructors navigate this environment, we use our valuation aware, time varying asset allocation (TVAA) approach. TVAA is a systematic framework that adjusts allocations based on market conditions. One application of TVAA is the aim of earning higher risk-adjusted returns relative to a strategic benchmark, which can be appropriate for investors willing to take on active risk in the form of “model forecast risk”. It is not designed to predict the next market move, but to tap an additional source of potential outperformance over the medium term. The portfolio shown in this article is illustrative, designed to demonstrate such a TVAA portfolio given the current market backdrop.

Balancing long term opportunity with near term discipline

Elevated interest rates combined with still high starting equity valuations point to a slimmer equity risk premium than many investors have grown used to. And while the market remains gripped by the promise of AI, history shows that major technology cycles often bring spurts of exuberance followed by slower, uneven payoffs. Against this backdrop, our valuation aware, TVAA approach resists the temptation to extrapolate today’s enthusiasm directly into tomorrow’s earnings. Instead, it aims to position portfolios for a range of outcomes, balancing long term opportunity with near term valuation discipline.

We cut equity exposure in our TVAA model by 20% relative to a 60/40 benchmark, holding 40% in equities and 60% in bonds. The portfolio is designed for investors willing to take model forecast risk in exchange for a more balanced path through an AI charged cycle1.

Equities: participation without over reliance on the few

Within equities, we prefer breadth over concentration. The portfolio keeps a clear US anchor but expresses it through diversified building blocks: the US value factor (4.6% allocation), US growth factor (6.2%) and US small cap factor (5.2%)1. Alongside that, the portfolio has an allocation to developed market ex US equity (12.0%) and a smaller holding in emerging market equity (2.0%). This reflects our view that AI related gains may spread beyond today’s headline winners and that the long term benefits of new technology tend to diffuse across regions and sectors rather than reward only the early champions. We want exposure to that broadening, not a bet on a single market or theme.

Fixed income: quality as a source of endurance

Economic transformations often come with sharp rotations in equity market leadership. High quality bonds can help investors stay the course through those shifts. With credit spreads still tight, we prefer to tilt away from explicit credit risk. Instead, we anchor the portfolio to US aggregate bonds (26.6%) and hedged non-US bonds (24.0%), complemented by US Treasuries across the curve (2.0% short term and 5.4% long term) and a small allocation to US intermediate-maturity credit (2.0%). This provides investors income, diversification and a cleaner ballast should equity optimism ebb.

A deliberate, active tilt with known trade offs

Our 10 year projections show a slightly higher expected return than the benchmark (5.7% versus 5.3% annualised) and meaningfully lower expected volatility (6.9% versus 9.3%). That comes with active risk: expected tracking error is around 3.89%, and the probability of underperforming the benchmark in any given year is approximately 45%.

The aim is simple: to balance near term macro momentum, long term valuation discipline and the lessons from past technology cycles. We want the portfolio to take part in the gains that disruptive innovation can bring while maintaining the resilience needed for the phases when sentiment outruns reality.

TVAA Benchmark