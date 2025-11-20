The growing use of UCITS ETFs warrants improved understanding

Investors in the UK, Europe and offshore markets are increasingly turning to UCITS ETFs for efficient, diversified access to bond exposures, such as US Treasuries, thanks to the trusted UCITS structure. US Treasuries are highly valued for their defensive qualities, especially during periods of market volatility. Investors often look to US Treasuries for their perceived safety, liquidity and ability to provide portfolio ballast.

As global markets grow more connected, investing in fixed income through UCITS ETFs demands greater trading expertise. This is due to the liquidity profiles and transaction costs related to bond access, which are critical factors – especially when using UCITS ETFs, as highlighted in Bond ETFs and the total cost of ownership.

Underlying liquidity dynamics are key for fixed income ETFs

Investors considering an allocation to a US Treasury ETF would benefit from understanding the liquidity dynamics at play. The underlying liquidity of an ETF’s benchmark constituents is crucial for efficient trading, in particular when average daily volume (ADV)1 is low or the ETF is recently launched2. A common misconception is that low ADV equates to poor execution, but this isn’t necessarily true. While fewer shares may trade daily on the secondary market, ETF market makers3 can provide liquidity on demand, often via request for quote (RFQ) platforms4.

Market makers create or redeem shares through the primary market, sourcing the underlying securities directly from the ETF provider. Due to this mechanism, an ETF is typically at least as liquid as its underlying benchmark. This structure allows investors to access liquidity even when secondary market trading appears limited, making the ETF a practical tool for fixed income exposure.

For further discussion of underlying liquidity, please see our Principles of ETF trading.

ETF liquidity considerations: Equity versus fixed income

With equity ETFs, traded liquidity of the underlying securities is easier to quantify due to transparent reporting. In contrast, fixed income markets—especially over-the-counter (OTC)5, dealer-led markets such as US Treasuries—are fragmented, making liquidity harder to measure. To put this in context, the global fixed income market is the largest in the world, and the US Treasury market makes up a significant portion of this value.

Bonds account for a huge portion of benchmark values

Size of global bond market and US Treasury market relative to others