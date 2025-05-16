Source: Vanguard. For illustrative purposes only.

1 Source: Bloomberg, as at 31 March 2025.

2 The bid is the price at which an investor can sell ETF shares and the offer is the price at which an investor can purchase ETF shares.

3 A market maker is a financial institution that provides liquidity to the market by continuously buying and selling securities, including ETFs. The market maker’s primary role is to ensure that there is always a buyer for a seller and a seller for a buyer, which helps to maintain a stable and efficient market.

4 Net asset value is the total value of a fund's assets minus its liabilities, divided by the number of outstanding shares.

5 In the context of ETF trading, "market impact" refers to the effect that a trade has on the price of an ETF. When a large trade is executed, it can move the price of the ETF, either up or down, depending on the direction and size of the trade.

6 An ETF having multiple layers of liquidity means that there are various mechanisms and participants that contribute to the ETF's overall liquidity. This multi-layered liquidity can help ensure that the ETF trades efficiently and that investors can buy or sell shares without significant price impact.

7 When an ETF is relatively new it may not have amassed a large amount of assets – which would mean that a large trade (relative to the total assets) could potentially move the price of the ETF. An ETF listing with less than $10,000 trading daily (a relatively low amount) could present challenges related to liquidity, price stability and execution. ETFs can have multiple listings whereby they are available on multiple stock exchanges.

8 Average daily volume refers to the average number of shares or units of an ETF that are traded over a given period. ADV is a useful metric for investors and traders because it provides insight into the liquidity and trading activity of an ETF.

9 Request for quote is a process used in financial markets, including ETF investing, where an investor or trader requests price quotes from one or more market participants, such as market makers or liquidity providers, before executing a trade.

10 APs are large financial institutions that have special agreements with ETF issuers to create and redeem ETF shares. APs play a crucial role in maintaining the liquidity and price stability of ETFs.