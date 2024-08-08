Large market swings can be unsettling for some clients, particularly when their portfolios are losing value.





Moving portfolios into cash during times of turbulence can often lead to lower long-term returns than simply staying invested.





These visual aids can help advisers reassure their clients to stay the course and maintain a long-term focus when markets are falling.

The sudden sell-off in global markets in early August took many investors by surprise – and there could be further volatility in the months ahead.

For advisers, large market swings can prompt challenging conversations with clients, particularly when markets are falling and their portfolios are losing value.

Here, we share four key charts to help advisers encourage their clients to maintain a long-term focus and stick with their investment strategies when markets turn turbulent.

Chart 1: Don’t let turbulence distract you. Keep your focus on the longer term.

Short-term volatility is a normal part of investing. This chart shows that, despite periods of high volatility that have often coincided with market pullbacks, equity markets have climbed over the long term