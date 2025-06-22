“The proportion of growth and value stocks differs substantially depending on the index provider. This inconsistency can lead to significant deviations in portfolio performance and increased volatility.”
Equity Index Senior Investment Product Manager
More and more investors and financial advisers are building portfolios that align with individual goals by combining multiple index funds or ETFs.
While this approach offers many benefits, it may harbour a hidden risk - the varying rules for constructing indices among different providers can lead to significant deviations from benchmark exposures. This can inadvertently increase portfolio volatility and affect returns, making it crucial to understand these differences before blending exposures from different index families.
These problems are often invisible until market volatility occurs. When turbulence hits, investors can start to see that their portfolios are riskier than the market or than they intended.
The source of this risk stems from the different criteria that index providers use to classify equities. Comparing three well-known index providers in the US—Standard and Poor’s (S&P), Russell and CRSP (Centre for Research in Security Prices1)—illustrates how index construction rules can differ. For example, S&P, Russell and CRSP categorise the style of 46% of large-cap stocks differently.
Growth or value? It depends on the provider.
Source: Vanguard using Morningstar data as at 30 April 2025.
S&P, Russell and CRSP all use price-to-book ratios to assess a company’s value factor. However, their models meaningfully diverge from there. CRSP’s model uses 10 total factors, S&P uses six and Russell uses three. In addition, CRSP identifies each security as either growth or value, but the other two providers can label a subset of companies as belonging to both styles.
The upshot is that the proportion of growth and value stocks differs substantially depending on the index provider. This inconsistency can lead to significant deviations in portfolio performance and increased volatility.
Similarly, methodology differences lead to a range of results based on market capitalisation. CRSP slices its indices into large-, mid- and small-cap categories by targeting specific percentages of market capitalisation. For example, CRSP defines large-caps as the top 85% of the total market value. In contrast, S&P and Russell use static stock counts (the largest one thousand stocks, for example) to classify equities based on size. As a result, the Russell 1000 covers 94% of total market capitalisation and the S&P 500 covers 87.5%2.
These differences have ripple effects. For static stock count indices, the market capitalisation percentage can fluctuate over time. Furthermore, S&P’s method has a few distinctive traits. It uses a quality tilt, excluding companies that don’t show a profit for four consecutive quarters. It also relies on a committee at S&P that has the final say on whether a company merits inclusion, which is a more subjective criterion than those used by other providers.
As a result of these variations, market cap categories differ significantly among providers.
Note: CRSP and Russell methodologies combine mega-cap and mid-cap into one category that they both refer to as large-cap.
Source: Vanguard calculations using FactSet data as at 1 March 2025.
Investors and advisers often have good reasons for using index funds as portfolio building blocks. This approach can provide flexibility to enhance existing portfolios or create intentional tilts towards growth or value, among other strategies. However, mixing index providers can increase risk factors exposure, tracking error and volatility, potentially leading to poorer performance.
Understanding the nuances of index construction methodologies and how well funds align with each other can help reduce unintended active risk. The fund name or classification is only the start of the story. A small-cap fund following one index provider may include a surprising number of companies that a different provider considers to be large-cap.
Assessing the trade-offs in using funds from multiple index families instead of just one can help investors maximise market rewards. Conducting this research before investing may prevent the tax headaches that can result from restructuring existing portfolios. One option is to stick with a single index provider.
Index funds and ETFs can serve as high-quality, flexible building blocks for portfolios. Carefully selecting them with attention as to whether the indices complement each other and help to achieve financial goals is essential to giving investors the best chance for investment success.
1 An affiliate of the University of Chicago.
2 Calculations are from Vanguard using data from FactSet, as at 1 March 2025. For static stock count indices like these from Russell and S&P, the market capitalisation percentage can fluctuate over time.
Investment risk information
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Important information
For professional investors only (as defined under the MiFID II Directive) investing for their own account (including management companies (fund of funds) and professional clients investing on behalf of their discretionary clients). In Switzerland for professional investors only. Not to be distributed to the public.
The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on it when making any investment decisions.
The information contained herein is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.
Issued in EEA by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland.
Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.
© 2025 Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. All rights reserved.
© 2025 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.
© 2025 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.