

More and more investors and financial advisers are building portfolios that align with individual goals by combining multiple index funds or ETFs.

While this approach offers many benefits, it may harbour a hidden risk - the varying rules for constructing indices among different providers can lead to significant deviations from benchmark exposures. This can inadvertently increase portfolio volatility and affect returns, making it crucial to understand these differences before blending exposures from different index families.

Index providers don’t follow the same rules

These problems are often invisible until market volatility occurs. When turbulence hits, investors can start to see that their portfolios are riskier than the market or than they intended.

The source of this risk stems from the different criteria that index providers use to classify equities. Comparing three well-known index providers in the US—Standard and Poor’s (S&P), Russell and CRSP (Centre for Research in Security Prices1)—illustrates how index construction rules can differ. For example, S&P, Russell and CRSP categorise the style of 46% of large-cap stocks differently.

Growth or value? It depends on the provider.