As investors constantly seek new and improved sources of returns, global stock/bond portfolios can attract criticism from proponents of alternative investment strategies.

Some commentators question the diversification benefits of global bonds relative to global equities; and the merits of a global equity market exposure versus a more concentrated position, say, in US stocks.

It’s an age-old debate and one that merits a diligent investigation.

We’ll start by looking at the merits of maintaining an exposure to global bond markets before analysing the equity diversification point.

Managing risk

A core tenet of the 60/40 model is the risk-reducing benefits of broad market diversification and the negative return correlation between global equity and bond markets, with bonds historically rising when stock markets fall by more than 10%1. Critics of the 60/40 model might be quick to highlight the negative returns posted by global equity and bond markets in 2022.

The scenario that came to pass in 2022 represented the first time that both equities and bonds had experienced negative returns in the same year since 19772. This unwelcome positive correlation was driven largely by a sharp, unexpected increase in interest rates — but the negative relationship then resumed in 20233.

While the case of 2022 was rare, when we look at the stock/bond return correlation over shorter time frames, we can see that the correlation can enter positive territory periodically4, typically in response to economic shocks or surprises.

The recent volatility in stock markets, fuelled by the US administration’s international trade tariffs, offered a real-time example of the role of global bonds in a diversified portfolio. At the end of April 2025, global equities were down 7% since the turn of the year, while global bonds were up 2%5.

Beyond the shock-absorbing benefits of global bonds, the higher interest rate environment has significantly improved the return outlook for bond markets. Long-term multi-asset investors can now expect higher returns from bond market exposures relative to the past 15 years6.

Do you need global diversification?

The outperformance of US equities in recent years might lead some investors to question the case for a globally diversified portfolio. After all, a €100 investment in US equities 10 years ago would have grown to €364 by the end of 2024 (an annualised 14% return) - more than twice the final balance of €175 (an annualised 6% return) for an equivalent investment in global ex-US equities7.

But with that logic in mind, why stop with global diversification? The same argument could apply to all levels of portfolio diversification. Looking at market results over the 10 years ended 31 December 2024, why bother with broadly diversified US equity exposure when US growth stocks outperformed the broad US market by 1.4 times (€513 versus €364)? Why invest in value stocks at all?

Or given that the information technology sector, in turn, outperformed growth stocks by 1.4 times, why not just concentrate the entire equity portfolio in that sector? And why not further weed out the underperforming parts of the sector? The Magnificent Seven outperformed the IT sector by 6.8 times8. And one stock, Nvidia, outperformed the collective return of the Magnificent Seven by 6.3 times.

You can always find an asset that will outperform your portfolio