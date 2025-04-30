Key Points

The initiation of semi-annual distributions from China’s mega banks propped up the global payout picture and partially obscured the impact of trade tariffs.

Excluding China, payout growth in Q1 was flat year-on-year, with major contributions from the US and Japan largely offsetting detracting countries.

The broad dividend cuts by the consumer discretionary industry may offer early signs of firms preparing for reined-in consumer spending in a challenging economic environment.

Global payout momentum stalls as companies digest uncertain outlook

Global dividend distributions’ growth momentum, which we saw building in H2 2024, has stalled. In Q1 2025, payouts globally grew 9.4% year-on-year (y/y) to $398 billion. This represented a marked drop from the sharp rise in the previous quarter that, as a result, weakens the seasonally adjusted growth trend. In an early sign that headwinds from trade concerns and policy uncertainty may have begun to undermine corporate confidence, 12-month global payouts decelerated to 8.5% y/y, remaining stuck at $2.2 trillion.

In China, the government has embarked on a regulatory push to promote transparency and shareholder value in its home equity markets. As a result, we had a raft of unusual Q1 bumper interim dividends from China’s largest banks. The combined payouts of ICBC, Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of Communications amounted to $24.3 billion, or about half of last year’s annual distributions. This may suggest that China’s four big banks are likely to initiate semi-annual distributions.

Up until 2024, Chinese companies’ payouts were mostly annual. Going forward, we expect the dividend distributions from China’s banks to be spread out more evenly. This could set a precedent for the rest of corporate China to follow suit and adopt semi-annual — if not quarterly — distributions.

Contribution to growth of global dividend distributions

By region, Q1 2025 versus Q1 2024