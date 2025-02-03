Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment, as you cannot invest directly in an index.

Notes: Charts show the final balance of a hypothetical $100 investment in the relevant MSCI indices and in individual equities denominated in USD for the 10 years ended 31 December 2024.

Source: Vanguard calculations, based on MSCI indices and historical equity data from Bloomberg, as at 31 December 2024. Performance calculated in USD with gross income reinvested.

Taking the past-performance argument to its logical conclusion reveals the argument’s fallacy - you end up with a one-stock portfolio. Instead of Nvidia, what if the investor had bought a once-high-flying stock that ultimately faded into obscurity?

Hedging the unknowable

The idea that one country or region outperforms the others is not a failure of global diversification - on the contrary. Back in 2015, nobody knew for certain which region would do better. The only certainty was that the gains in the part of the market that outperformed could offset the losses in the other parts of the market. And that is exactly what has happened over the last 10 years.

An investor with a portfolio diversified across US and global ex-US stocks in a 60%/40% ratio would have had returns close to 10% annualised over the past 10 years - respectable returns delivered with considerably less risk than the uncertainty of choosing between an all-US portfolio and an all-non-US portfolio.

To understand how diversification works, let’s consider an investment with 50/50 odds of two possible outcomes: a high return (say 13% annualised, similar to the all-US equity portfolio over the last 10 years) and a lower return (say 5% annualised, similar to the global ex-US equity portfolio). Notice that this is not a bad investment, as even in the worst-case scenario, the return is at least 5%. Moreover, given the 50/50 odds, the expected value of this investment is actually 9% (a 50% chance of a 6% return plus a 50% chance of a 13% return).

But what if, along with that investment, there is the offer of an insurance policy—the chance to get 9% no matter what? The insurance contract is that you get paid 4% on top of the lower return outcome, but you have to pay 4% to the insurer if you get the high return.

The insurance contract removes the risk of the 50/50 investment. Who wouldn’t take it? Of course, if the outcome is the 13% high return, some investors may regret having added the insurance. But that’s no different than complaining about paying insurance policy premiums after a year of not needing to make a claim. In our view, when offered to play another round of the game, we would stick with the insurance every time.

Of course, this comparison isn’t perfect. Unlike insurance, diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss. But it acts as a hedge against risk, avoiding the extremes.

Current valuations are vulnerable

Although diversification makes sense in any environment or time period, it may be particularly important now. By most measures, US equities are overvalued. While non-US markets have also appreciated, Vanguard broadly considers them fairly valued.

By no means do we predict an imminent market correction. No one can predict the timing or magnitude of a correction, and momentum may continue to carry the day. High valuations are not a market timing tool; instead, they are a useful signal warning us of market risks. Long-term investors would be well-served sticking with portfolio diversification - that is, rebalancing their portfolios back to the diversified mix of assets that is appropriate for their risk profile and goals.

1 Returns in all the scenarios are based on our calculations using the relevant MSCI indices denominated in USD over 10 years ended 31 December 2024.

2 The Magnificent Seven are the seven stocks that have driven much of the market’s returns over the past few years: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla.