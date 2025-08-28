Uncovering opportunities and risks for investors amid mounting global fiscal strains

Where could equity and bond markets be headed next in the face of an increasingly challenging fiscal backdrop? Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade policy uncertainty, global equity markets have continued to post gains this quarter, reflecting improving investor optimism and a rebound in risk appetite. To what extent could this more positive market sentiment drive returns throughout the rest of the year?

Our Quarterly Investment Outlook webinar features a panel of economists and investment strategists sharing timely insights on macroeconomic trends and financial market developments as they look to the end of the year and beyond.

Key insights will include:

To what extent will the fiscal landscape across major economies remain influenced by tariff policy?

Will central banks continue cutting interest rates in response to slowing growth and tariff-induced headwinds?

What are the implications of the recent retreat of the US dollar?

Panel:

Presenters:

Josefina Rodriguez

Dimitris Korovilas

Moderator:

Ben Nightingale

Investment risk information

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
 
Important information

For professional investors only (as defined under the MiFID II Directive) investing for their own account (including management companies (fund of funds) and professional clients investing on behalf of their discretionary clients). In Switzerland for professional investors only. Not to be distributed to the public.
 
The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.
 
The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.
 
Issued in EEA by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland.
Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.
Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.
 
 © 2025 Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. All rights reserved.
 © 2025 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.
 © 2025 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved