Notes: The figure shows the estimated impact of effective tariff rates on our 2025 year-end forecasts for US GDP growth and inflation as of three different points in time: at the beginning of 2025, current and when tariffs were announced in early April. These estimates hold all other drivers constant and assume that the effective tariff rate will remain in effect throughout 2025.

Source: Vanguard calculations, as at 13 June 2025.

Yet tariffs and related global policy discussions may prove to be a catalyst for longer-term trends. For example, the European Union’s commitment to increase defence spending could boost the region’s economy for the next few years and become a kernel of homegrown productivity in the longer term. In China, efforts to shift from an export- and investment-driven economy to a consumer-driven economy will be crucial. And in the US, a spotlight is being shone anew on the importance of fiscal discipline. Whether via tariffs, growth or any other means, the US needs to put its fiscal deficit back on a sustainable path.

2. Higher interest rates are here to stay

As we discussed in our 2025 outlook, the era of sound money continues. This means that the neutral rate—the theoretical rate that keeps the supply and demand of capital in balance—is far higher than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic. US inflation is expected to remain above the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) 2% target in the short term. However, of more enduring relevance is the US fiscal deficit. At 6%–7% of GDP, it is historically high for a peacetime and non-recessionary environment. Worse yet, the deficit picture is likely to deteriorate over time given ageing demographics. If left unchecked, those persistent deficits become a source of excess demand and inflationary pressures. However, if the Fed is to remain committed to its price stability goal, then we’re likely entering a period of persistently higher real interest rates. The bond market has taken note of this tension, demanding greater compensation for risk. The term “bond vigilantes” may become more commonplace going forward.

With yields on corporate bonds within the 5%–6% range—a level not seen since before the 2008 global financial crisis—two significant observations are worth highlighting for investors. First, spreads have remained surprisingly compressed through the policy turmoil, and they’ll likely stay rangebound absent an unforeseen event or tail risk. Second, bond investors may need to adjust their mindset from the pre-Covid-19 era, when bond holdings appreciated due to declining rates. In the years ahead, the source of return is more likely to be collecting a healthy level of interest income and reinvesting it at a high rate.

3. The case for equity market diversification is strengthening

Our 2025 outlook noted a continued equity market dichotomy. There are a handful of US firms, representing the “new economy”, that grow earnings around 20% year-on-year and have valuations that are stretched. Meanwhile, the rest (representing the “old economy” – both US and non-US firms) have less impressive earnings growth and more reasonable valuations. This valuation tension has persisted even following a volatility spike in the first half of the year that first, exposed the vulnerability of high valuations and second, demonstrated US-based tech firms’ continuing ability to generate earnings growth against this backdrop.

Beyond valuations, there is an additional consideration that strengthens the case for a globally diversified portfolio. That is, even if AI transforms the economy – and this is implicit in current valuations – the history of technology-based transformations suggests that the benefits of such advancement accrue beyond those companies that lay down the infrastructure. The next winners in the AI race could be those value companies that benefit from the technology breakthroughs, as opposed to the growth companies that created the technology in the first place. From a US historical perspective, railroads in the 19th century and technology, media and telecommunications companies in the 1990s provide some of the most salient examples of this concept.