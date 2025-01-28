Join us for our Inside Track webinar, where investment experts will delve into the evolving fixed income landscape and explore how our new ETFs can enhance your investment strategy.

During the webinar, we will cover:

  • Attractive valuations reinforce the merits of diversification – An overview of our new global government bond ETF, comparing the benefits of a global versus regional allocation.
  • Unlocking the power of short duration in portfolios – An introduction to our new 1–3 year short-duration ETFs and how they can provide stability and resilience to your portfolio.
  • Vanguard’s advantage in fixed income – How our structure, scale and global reach enable low total cost of ownership and expert index tracking.

Presenter

Joao Saraiva, CFA + ' ' + Senior Investment Analyst, Vanguard Europe
Moderator

Matthew Haigh + ' ' + Business Development Manager, Vanguard Europe
Investment risk information

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Important information

This is a marketing communication

This document is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on it when making any investment decisions.

Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

© 2025 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.