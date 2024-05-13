  • Product type

    What lies ahead for bond investors?

    Monday, 13 May, 2024
    Disparate economic signals can be confusing for bond investors ‒ what’s the best way to navigate these uncertainties?

    • Will recessionary pressures in the UK and Europe lead policymakers to cut interest rates?
    • Will the robust US economy mean rates stay higher for longer?
    • What impact could the end of Japan’s Yield Curve Control policy have on global fixed income portfolios?

    In this 45-minute Q&A, Vanguard’s fixed income experts will address these questions and many others that are top of mind for bond investors.

    Ales Koutny + ' ' + Head of International Rates, Vanguard Europe
    Ales Koutny

    Head of International Rates, Vanguard Europe

    Sarang Kulkarni + ' ' + Lead Portfolio Manager, Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund
    Sarang Kulkarni

    Lead Portfolio Manager, Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund

    Kelly Gemmell + ' ' + Senior Investment Product Specialist, Vanguard Europe
    Kelly Gemmell

    Senior Investment Product Specialist, Vanguard Europe

    Diana Lazzati + ' ' + Head of Intermediary Wholesale, Vanguard Italy
    Diana Lazzati

    Head of Intermediary Wholesale, Vanguard Italy

    Jul 25, 2024 5 min

    Active fixed income perspectives Q3 2024:  The high road

    Read Vanguard's latest sector-by-sector quarterly analysis of global fixed income markets and how these trends affect Vanguard’s active bond funds.
    Jun 13, 2024 4 min

    Fixed income monthly update: Bond markets rally in May

    The key themes in global bond markets over the past month.
    Jun 3, 2024 5 min

    What lies ahead for bond investors? Our experts weigh in

    Vanguard’s bond experts share their views on rate cuts, policy divergence and other key themes for global bond investors in the current market.
    Apr 18, 2024 4 min

    Why 2024 isn’t the same as 2022 for credit markets

    Lead portfolio manager Sarang Kulkarni explains why the recent volatility in credit markets isn’t like the drawdowns in 2022—and why it could provide attractive opportunities for active credit investors.

     

    Investment risk information

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Important Information

    This document is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

    The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.

    The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.

    This event is hosted by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited.

    Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

    © 2024 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.