  • Product type

    Asset class

    Management style

    Important documents
    Invest with us

  • Product types

    Sustainability

    Asset classes

  • Insights

    Vanguard outlook 2024Vanguard outlook 2024

  • ETF education centre

    Events & webinarsEvents & webinars
  • Vanguard 360
  • About us

    • Helping to deliver more value to investors​

    We believe in four simple principles for successful investing: clear objectives, global diversification, low costs and a long-term perspective. Good financial advice can be the critical factor that helps investors adhere to these principles. That's why we developed the Vanguard 360 Advisor Program. We provide tools to help you, the advisor, save money and time and focus on what matters most: Time for your clients.​

    Helping you deliver more value to investors

    Vanguard 360 Program aims to equip you with tools and services that help to focus your attention on continuing to deliver advice to your clients, while enhancing the quality of your proposition in a way that helps to save time and potentially reduce costs.

     Download

    How your adviser can help you invest

    The probability of investment success is likely to be improved with Vanguard’s four investment principles: Goals, Balance, Cost, Discipline.

     Download

    Service offering for Swiss independent Wealth Managers

    For independent wealth managers we offer a broad range of resources to help you define the appropriate asset allocation and portfolio construction.

     Download

    The 360 advisor program consists of 3 pillars

    Research & education

    Advisors can access our latest analysis and commentary from our global research team on the market and economic outlook, as well as the latest insights on portfolio construction and asset allocation and capital markets.​

     Discover more

    Portfolio services

    Our team of experts is by your side so that you can generate value for your investors with better investment results. Benefit from Vanguard's in-depth know-how when it comes to creating successful and cost-effective multi-asset portfolios.

     Discover more

    Events

    Join our programme of regular webinars, workshops and events.​

     Upcoming events
    This content is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

    The information contained on this website is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information on this website does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content on this website when making any investment decisions.