Who are the key players?

The ETF market is actually made up of two markets – a primary market where ETF shares are created and redeemed, and a secondary market where ETF shares trade on an exchange or over the counter with a market maker or an ETF trading desk.

Here are the key players in each market:

Primary market

ETF managers manage the ETF and its portfolio of securities.

Authorised participants (APs) are the institutions authorised to interact directly with an ETF manager to create and redeem large blocks of ETF shares.

Secondary market

Market makers and liquidity providers provide intraday liquidity for securities on the stock exchange. They compete for orders by publishing bid and ask quotes for a number of shares.

ETF trading desks help ensure that large ETF trades are executed efficiently. They are able to find liquidity in an ETF regardless of its average daily volume or the liquidity shown on the trading screen.

Investors buy and sell ETF shares on an exchange at an agreed-upon price.

Where do ETFs get their liquidity?

It's a common misconception that an ETF's liquidity is best gauged by its average daily volume (ADV).

The reality is more complex. That's because ETFs get most of their liquidity from sources other than their trading activity on the stock exchange. Most important of these is the liquidity from an ETF's underlying portfolio of securities. The main sources of ETF liquidity are:

Source: Vanguard

Exchange liquidity

The most visible source of ETF liquidity is the trading activity of buyers and sellers in the secondary market that takes place on an exchange. The average daily trading volume (ADV) is a measure of this activity, but it doesn't indicate an ETF's total liquidity.

Not all of an ETF's liquidity in the secondary market is easy to see. If you're a typical investor, your "on screen" view is probably limited to what's available through public financial websites. This means you'll have access to an ETF's highest bid and lowest ask, but you won't be able to see all the quotes in an ETF's order book. These quotes are another source of ETF liquidity because they represent additional prices at which ETF shares can be traded.

An ETF’s liquidity can be hidden in other ways too. In Europe, many ETFs trade on more than one exchange. So your “on screen” view may display an ETF’s trading volume on the London Stock Exchange but not show its volume on other exchanges such as Euronext or the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Over-the-counter liquidity

Some ETF trading activity, called over-the-counter (OTC), takes place off exchanges altogether. This activity is sometimes not reflected in the volume data provided by stock exchanges. OTC liquidity, however, is an important source of ETF liquidity. Most ETFs are traded by multiple market makers. Those market makers might have inventories or can use their balance sheet to fill ETF orders.

Liquidity from underlying securities

The key to ETF liquidity lies in ETFs' open-ended structure. Unlike single stocks, which have a fixed supply of shares, new ETF shares can be created and existing shares redeemed based on investor demand. This unique process allows ETFs to access the liquidity of their underlying securities. The result is that investors can often trade ETFs in amounts that far exceed an ETF's ADV, without significantly affecting the ETF's price.

What are common order types?

ETFs allow you to place any type of trade that you would with equities. Here are some common order types:

Market order

You buy or sell immediately at the best available current price. When you place a market order, your priority is making the trade quickly, not securing a particular price.

Stop order

You set a price – the stop price – at which you automatically buy or sell. When the market hits the stop price, your stop order becomes a market order. The price you then get is the best available current price. That price may have changed, for better or worse, in the moments after your stop price triggered your market order. When you place a stop order, your priority is trying to limit a loss or protect a profit.

Limit order

You set a price and execute your trade only if shares are available at that price or better. Limit orders protect you from executing a trade at an undesirable price. When you place a limit order, your priority is securing a certain price, not speed of execution.

Stop-limit order

Similar to a stop order, but in addition to setting the stop price, you also set a limit price. When the market hits the stop price your stop order becomes a limit order, at the limit price you specified. When you place a stop-limit order, your priority is trying to limit a loss or protect a profit without the unpredictability of a market order.