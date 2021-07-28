Overview of ETF Strategies

ETFs are cost-effective tools that can help you diversify a portfolio and execute a range of strategic and tactical options.

Every ETF strategy comes with its own purpose and risk profile. Investors should also be realistic about their own temperament and tolerance for risk. Some of the ETF strategies described here entail taking concentrated investment positions, so it's important to weigh the extra risks involved against the potential rewards.

Here's an overview of the ways investors can use ETFs:

Core allocation

Gain fast, precise and cost-effective access to a broad variety of asset and sub-asset classes to build a strategic core portfolio.

Portfolio completion

Fill gaps in a portfolio to broaden diversification, minimise benchmark risk or add exposure to specific market segments or factors.

Active/passive combinations

Combine index ETFs and low-cost actively managed funds for diversification and the opportunity for outperformance.

Liquidity management

Invest short-term in the market with ETFs while refining a longer-term investment view.

Transition management

Quickly gain market (beta) exposure while searching for new investment management.

Rebalancing

Manage portfolio risk and/or beta tilts in between rebalancing cycles.

Tactical adjustments

Over- or underweight certain asset classes, regions or countries.

Overlay management

Use a portfolio of ETFs to provide similar exposure to the strategic asset allocation but with additional liquidity (also known as liquidity sleeve).

Core allocation

Decades of research at Vanguard and elsewhere have shown that asset allocation – how you divide assets across broad asset classes – is the primary driver of a portfolio's risk and return.

One of the most famous of these studies in the Financial Analysts Journal – Determinants of Portfolio Performance (1986) by Brinson, Hood and Beebower – found that asset allocation accounts for 94% of the variation in returns in a portfolio, with market-timing and security selection accounting for only 6% (Figure 1). Vanguard research by Wallick et al. (2012) and Philips et al. (2014) supported these findings. It showed that, over time, the asset allocation decision was responsible for between 80% and 92% of the return patterns of balanced funds available to investors in five global markets: the US, Canada, UK, Australia and Hong Kong1.

Figure 1. Investment outcomes are largely determined by asset allocation

Source: Vanguard illustration, based on data from Determinants of Portfolio Performance (1986) by Brinson, Hood and Beebower.

A portfolio composed of broadly diversified ETFs can help ensure that performance and risk exposure are based primarily on your asset allocation decisions. In fact, holding even a small number of broad-market ETFs can provide a convenient and low-cost way to diversify across asset classes for long-term investors (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Investors can diversify across asset classes with a small number of ETFs.

Source: Vanguard. Hypothetical portfolios are shown for illustrative purposes only and shall not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any security or financial instrument, or an offer or recommendation to participate in any particular trading or investment strategy.

Over time, the varying returns of different asset classes will cause nearly every asset allocation to change, resulting in a change to the portfolio's risk and return characteristics. That's why we believe periodic portfolio rebalancing is important. ETFs' trading flexibility and ease of access make them ideal tools for rebalancing a portfolio back to its strategic asset allocation.

1Percentages represent the median observation from the distribution of percentage of return variation explained by asset allocation for balanced funds. The results by country were as follows: US 92%; Canada 88%; UK 80%; Australia 90%; and Hong Kong 86%.