Events and webinars

The emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has unsettled markets and reminded investors that the evolution of health outcomes will remain important for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, governments and central banks are under pressure to keep the global economic recovery on track, but with inflation on the rise and extraordinary, pandemic-driven fiscal support measures still in place, there is little margin for error.

