Events and webinars

The emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has unsettled markets and reminded investors that the evolution of health outcomes will remain important for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, governments and central banks are under pressure to keep the global economic recovery on track, but with inflation on the rise and extraordinary, pandemic-driven fiscal support measures still in place, there is little margin for error.
How these factors play out will have consequences for investors. Watch this webinar to find out what our economists expect from the economy and investment markets in 2022 and beyond.
Discover how consistency delivers value to investors in emerging market bond and global credit markets.
Achieving consistent returns with active bond funds is pivotal to helping investors and their clients meet their objectives in fixed income. But how can active bond fund managers generate alpha from global credit or emerging market bonds that investors can rely on?
In this live panel our leading fixed income experts will examine the case for active global credit and emerging market fixed income. They will discuss their role as part of an investor’s strategic asset allocation, and demonstrate how a disciplined approach to risk taking can deliver value to investors by improving the consistency of alpha-generation and reducing downside risk.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have experienced huge growth as more investors adopt them as a low-cost, liquid and transparent way to access indexed strategies. But what are the key trends driving their rise in popularity? Deborah Fuhr, ETFGI Managing Partner, Founder and Owner, examines the latest developments in the industry in Europe and the product developments that ETF investors can expect in the coming years.
Our presenters will discuss:
