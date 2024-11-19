Bonds, ballots and beyond: The landscape for fixed income indexing

  • Product type

    We continue to see bonds as a cornerstone of a well-diversified portfolio. The question is, what are the key considerations for fixed income investors in the current macroeconomic environment? 

    In our upcoming webinar, Vanguard experts will explore:

    • Challenges and opportunities across regional fixed income building blocks.
    • The multi-faceted role of bonds in investor portfolios.
    • How an index approach to fixed income can drive effective implementation.

    The 30-minute session will include a Q&A. You can pre-submit questions during registration. This event is hosted by Vanguard Group Europe GmbH.

    Presenter

    Joao Saraiva + ' ' + Investment Product Manager, Specialist
    Joao Saraiva

    Investment Product Manager, Specialist

    Moderator

    Stephan Knobel + ' ' + Sales Executive, Professional
    Stephan Knobel

    Sales Executive, Professional

    Vanguard index funds

    Not all index funds are equal. Vanguard is a uniquely structured company that's built to pass more savings directly to investors.

