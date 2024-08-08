Fixed income markets broadly rallied in May, amid speculation around the timing and magnitude of interest rate cuts by major central banks.
In the US, market and inflation data showed signs of softening, though still remained above trend, with headline and core inflation (which excludes food and energy prices) falling to 3.4% and 3.6%, respectively. In the UK, headline and core inflation also declined, to 2.3% and 3.9%, respectively; while in the euro area, headline and core inflation rose slightly, to 2.6% and 2.9%, respectively, driven by wage increases. The uptick in euro area indicators raised some concerns that the European Central Bank (ECB) might rescind on indications around cutting rates at its June meeting, yet as of the time of writing, the bank subsequently announced a 25 basis point (bps) reduction in its key deposit facility rate, from 4.0% to 3.75%)1.
Meanwhile, at their May meetings, both the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at 5.5% and 5.25%, respectively, citing inflationary concerns, but both sets of policymakers affirmed that they remained confident that inflation could still reach target levels.
Monthly returns by market
|Global government bonds
|Corporate bonds
|Emerging market bonds
|UK
|Europe
|US
|HY
|Bloomberg Global Aggregate Treasuries (USD Hedged)
|Bloomberg Sterling Corporate Bond Index (USD Hedged)
|Bloomberg Euro-Aggregate Corporates Index (USD Hedged)
|Bloomberg Global Aggregate USD Corporate
|Bloomberg Global High Yield Index (USD Hedged)
|JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI) Global Diversified (USD Hedged)
|0.49%
|1.07%
|0.40%
|1.83%
|1.22%
|1.80%
Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment, as you cannot invest directly in an index.
Source: Bloomberg, for the period 30 April 2024 to 31 May 2024. Calculations are monthly total returns, in USD. Indices used as proxies of market performance. Global government bonds: Bloomberg Global Aggregate Treasuries (USD Hedged); Sterling corporate bonds: Bloomberg Sterling Corporate Bond Index (USD Hedged); Euro corporate bonds: Bloomberg Euro-Aggregate Corporate Index (USD Hedged); USD corporate bonds: Bloomberg Global Aggregate USD Corporate Index; High-yield bonds: Bloomberg Global High Yield Index (USD Hedged); Emerging market bonds: J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI) Global Diversified (USD Hedged).
Developed market government bonds posted mixed results in May. In the US, 2- and 10-year Treasuries rallied, with yields falling by 16 and 18 bps, respectively. In the UK, 2- and 10-year gilt yields also fell, by 10 and 3 bps, respectively. In the euro area, German 2-year government bond yields rose 6 bps, while 10-year yields rose by 8 bps2.
In credit markets, investment-grade (IG) spreads broadly tightened over the month, driven by positive corporate growth sentiment. US, euro and sterling IG spreads tightened by 2, 4 and 7 bps, respectively3.
Monthly change in spreads (bps)
Source: Bloomberg indices: Global Aggregate Credit Average OAS Index, Global Aggregate Supranational Index, US Aggregate Corporate Average OAS Index, Euro Aggregate Corporate Average OAS Index, Sterling Aggregate Corporate Average OAS Index, US Aggregate ABS Average OAS Index, US Aggregate CMBS Average OAS Index, Global High Yield Average OAS Index, J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified IG Sovereign Spread Index, J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified HY Sovereign Spread Index. Data for the period 30 April to 31 May 2024.
2024 has been one of the strongest starts to the year for credit markets, as investors looked to lock in the sector’s attractive yields ahead of potential rate cuts4. The robust demand helped absorb outsized levels of new issuance earlier in the year, although we expect the pipeline of new supply to fall back towards more normal levels for the rest of the year. With attractive yields and further rate cuts on the horizon, the demand for credit is expected to stay strong – which, combined with more constrained levels of supply, could put further downward pressure on spreads later in the year.
Results from the latest earnings season painted an optimistic picture for the second half of 2024. While earnings for European corporate issuers declined compared with last year, most IG companies surprised to the upside and trends suggest that earnings are bottoming out. Companies across sectors reinforced positive outlooks for the rest of the year. We expect a strong rebound in sectors such as real estate, basic materials and technology.
Emerging market (EM) credit returned +1.8% in May, benefitting from the rally in 10-year US Treasuries as US growth cooled. EM IG (+2.1%) outperformed EM high-yield (+1.5%). Impressive rallies in EM sovereign bond issuers like Argentina and Ecuador left EM high-yield (HY) valuations stretched. Overall, both EM IG and EM HY spreads tightened over the month, by 4 and 1 bps, respectively5.
EM investment-grade and high-yield spreads compressed further in May
Source: Bloomberg and Vanguard. Data are for the 24 months to 31 May 2024. Proxies used: EM investment-grade: Bloomberg EM USD Aggregate Average OAS Index; EM high-yield: Bloomberg Emerging Markets High Yield Average OAS Index. Calculations are in USD.
Looking ahead, markets remain focused on economic data and the potential for future rate cuts. Until now, the soft-landing narrative has continued as US growth remains resilient, yet soft growth in Europe and the recent policy cut by the ECB highlight a divergence between regions – suggesting a complex and uneven recovery path may lie ahead.
In credit markets, European IG issuers are beginning to mean-revert and outperform their US IG counterparts. We continue to see more value in European IG and hold an overweight position to European IG versus US IG, where spreads remain compressed. Our focus remains on well-capitalised companies with strong balance sheets. In HY corporates, there’s been a pickup in rising-star activity compared with fallen angels6, as the better-than-expected macroeconomic environment proves favourable for issuers.
In EM debt markets, we are constructive as fundamentals are strong and yields are attractive, which should support the asset class, in our view. However, valuations are tight and risks around US monetary policy remain.
Historically, yields at these levels have typically been followed by strong returns over the following 6-12 months.
1 The move marked the first rate cut by the ECB since 2019. Source: Vanguard.
2 Source: Bloomberg and Vanguard.
3 Source: Bloomberg Global Aggregate Credit Index, 30 April to 31 May 2024
4 Source: Vanguard.
5 Source: J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified IG Sovereign Spread Index, J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified HY Sovereign Spread Index. Calculations for the period 30 April to 31 May 2024.
6 ‘Rising stars’ refer to HY issuers whose credit ratings have been upgraded from sub-investment grade (Ba1/BB+ or lower) to investment-grade (Baa3/BBB- or above) by ratings agencies S&P, Moody’s and Fitch. An increase in rising-star versus falling angel activity can signal a strengthening economic environment and/or improved corporate fundamentals.
Investment risk information
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Some funds invest in emerging markets which can be more volatile than more established markets. As a result the value of your investment may rise or fall.
Funds investing in fixed interest securities carry the risk of default on repayment and erosion of the capital value of your investment and the level of income may fluctuate. Movements in interest rates are likely to affect the capital value of fixed interest securities. Corporate bonds may provide higher yields but as such may carry greater credit risk increasing the risk of default on repayment and erosion of the capital value of your investment. The level of income may fluctuate and movements in interest rates are likely to affect the capital value of bonds.
Important information
For professional investors only (as defined under the MiFID II Directive) investing for their own account (including management companies (fund of funds) and professional clients investing on behalf of their discretionary clients). In Switzerland for professional investors only. Not to be distributed to the public.
The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on it when making any investment decisions.
The information contained herein is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.
BLOOMBERG® is a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited ("BISL") (collectively, "Bloomberg"), or Bloomberg's licensors own all proprietary rights in the Bloomberg Indices.
The products are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by “Bloomberg.” Bloomberg makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners or purchasers of the products or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the products particularly or the ability of the Bloomberg Indices to track general bond market performance. Bloomberg shall not pass on the legality or suitability of the products with respect to any person or entity. Bloomberg’s only relationship to Vanguard and the products are the licensing of the Bloomberg Indices which are determined, composed and calculated by BISL without regard to Vanguard or the products or any owners or purchasers of the products. Bloomberg has no obligation to take the needs of the products or the owners of the products into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Bloomberg Indices. Bloomberg shall not be responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the timing of, prices at, or quantities of the products to be issued. Bloomberg shall not have any obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the products.
Information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but J.P. Morgan does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. The Index referenced herein is used with permission. The Index may not be copied, used, or distributed without J.P. Morgan’s prior written approval. Copyright 2016, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved.
Issued in EEA by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland.
Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.
Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Issued in Germany by Vanguard Group Europe Gmbh, which is regulated by BaFin.
© 2024 Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. All rights reserved.
© 2024 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.
© 2024 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.
© 2024 Vanguard Group Europe GmbH. All rights reserved.