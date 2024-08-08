May was a generally positive month for fixed income markets, amid speculation around the timing and magnitude of interest rate cuts by central banks.





Fixed income markets broadly rallied in May, amid speculation around the timing and magnitude of interest rate cuts by major central banks.

In the US, market and inflation data showed signs of softening, though still remained above trend, with headline and core inflation (which excludes food and energy prices) falling to 3.4% and 3.6%, respectively. In the UK, headline and core inflation also declined, to 2.3% and 3.9%, respectively; while in the euro area, headline and core inflation rose slightly, to 2.6% and 2.9%, respectively, driven by wage increases. The uptick in euro area indicators raised some concerns that the European Central Bank (ECB) might rescind on indications around cutting rates at its June meeting, yet as of the time of writing, the bank subsequently announced a 25 basis point (bps) reduction in its key deposit facility rate, from 4.0% to 3.75%)1.

Meanwhile, at their May meetings, both the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at 5.5% and 5.25%, respectively, citing inflationary concerns, but both sets of policymakers affirmed that they remained confident that inflation could still reach target levels.

Monthly returns by market

Global government bonds Corporate bonds Emerging market bonds UK Europe US HY Bloomberg Global Aggregate Treasuries (USD Hedged) Bloomberg Sterling Corporate Bond Index (USD Hedged) Bloomberg Euro-Aggregate Corporates Index (USD Hedged) Bloomberg Global Aggregate USD Corporate Bloomberg Global High Yield Index (USD Hedged) JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI) Global Diversified (USD Hedged) 0.49% 1.07% 0.40% 1.83% 1.22% 1.80%

Government bonds

Developed market government bonds posted mixed results in May. In the US, 2- and 10-year Treasuries rallied, with yields falling by 16 and 18 bps, respectively. In the UK, 2- and 10-year gilt yields also fell, by 10 and 3 bps, respectively. In the euro area, German 2-year government bond yields rose 6 bps, while 10-year yields rose by 8 bps2.

Corporate bonds

In credit markets, investment-grade (IG) spreads broadly tightened over the month, driven by positive corporate growth sentiment. US, euro and sterling IG spreads tightened by 2, 4 and 7 bps, respectively3.

Monthly change in spreads (bps)