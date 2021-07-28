Like a traditional mutual fund, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) offers the opportunity to invest in a portfolio of securities, such as stocks or bonds.

As with a mutual fund, each share of an ETF represents an undivided interest in the underlying assets. ETFs and mutual funds also offer professional management, so you don't have to keep track of every security your fund owns. However, ETFs are different in that they can be traded throughout the day on an exchange at a market-determined price.

Most ETFs use an indexing approach. They're built so that their value can be expected to move in line with the indices they seek to track. For example, a 2% rise or fall in an index should result in approximately a 2% rise or fall for an ETF that tracks that index (before fees and expenses).

How ETFs work

ETFs are traded throughout the day on exchanges at market-determined prices, just like individual securities.

In contrast, mutual fund shares are bought and sold directly through the fund company at the fund's net asset value (NAV) at the end of each trading day.

Although they trade like individual securities, ETFs – like mutual funds – are open-ended investments. That means new shares can be created and existing shares redeemed daily, based on investor demand. Closed-end funds and individual securities, on the other hand, generally issue a fixed number of shares.

The ETF creation/redemption process

While any investor can purchase or redeem mutual fund shares directly with the fund company or distributor, only authorised participants can interact directly with the ETF provider to create or redeem ETF shares. Also, while mutual fund investors generally exchange cash for mutual fund shares, the authorised participant can typically exchange the underlying securities for ETF shares. The ETF shares that authorised participants create are then traded by investors on an exchange.

What are the benefits of ETFs?

ETFs offer several potential benefits, including low costs, liquidity, diversification and more.

Low costs

ETFs generally have lower ongoing charges figures/total expense ratios (OCFs/TERs) than mutual funds, and index-based ETFs generally cost less than actively managed funds and ETFs. Lower costs mean more of a fund's returns go to the investor. When trading ETFs, however, investors incur transaction costs such as broker commissions. So investors should always weigh the full costs of investing.

Liquidity

ETFs are traded on stock exchanges, so they can be bought and sold any time the exchange is open, even if the underlying market is closed. For example, a European investor can buy a Japanese equity ETF during European trading hours when the Japanese market is closed.

Diversification

An ETF that tracks an index might contain hundreds or thousands of securities – more than many actively managed funds and far more than a typical portfolio of individual securities. Broad diversification can help offset the risks associated with any one security or market segment.

Transparency

ETFs provide full transparency on constituents, performance versus the benchmark and costs on a regular basis.